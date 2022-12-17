BALTIMORE (AP)Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to help Coppin State defeat James Madison 107-100 in overtime on Wednesday. Sessoms had five assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-9). Mike Hood scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 13 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Justin Steers recorded 22 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

