mypanhandle.com
Sessoms scores 28 as Coppin State defeats James Madison
BALTIMORE (AP)Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to help Coppin State defeat James Madison 107-100 in overtime on Wednesday. Sessoms had five assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-9). Mike Hood scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 13 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Justin Steers recorded 22 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line.
mypanhandle.com
DeLoach’s 18 help VCU take down Navy 74-52
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jalen DeLoach had 18 points in VCU’s 74-52 win against Navy on Wednesday night. DeLoach also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (9-4). Jamir Watkins was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Zeb Jackson recorded nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
