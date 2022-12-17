BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team wraps-up their fall semester as they will compete in the Juniata College Holiday Tournament. Along with Buffalo State, the tournament will feature Gwynedd Mercy University, Juniata College, and Penn St. Mont Alto. The Bengals will play later today against Gwynedd Mercy with a game time set for 5:00 pm.

