Maine Meteorologist Now Calling For ‘Widespread Power Outages’ During Friday Storm
Earlier in the week, we wrote an article about a large storm that was headed for Maine that would hit sometime during the day on Friday. With the information that we had early in the week we knew that this storm was going to provide us a good amount of rain and some strong winds that would likely cause some power outages around the state.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
Celebrate! It is National Maine Day!
Maine — Wednesday is all about Maine. Dec. 21 is National Maine Day, celebrating the 23rd state to join the union. It has been celebrated each year since 2017. Maine, also known as the Pine Tree State and Vacationland, became a state on March 15, 1820, and bicentennial celebrations just wrapped up earlier this year after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
WMTW
'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine
MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains with 1-3" possible before changing to rain Friday morning. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-4" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm
With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen, but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing.
WMTW
On the longest night of the year, advocates in Portland remember homeless Mainers who've died
PORTLAND, Maine — Dec. 21 is the shortest day of the year, which means a long cold night for homeless Mainers.Every year, community members and advocates in Portland and Lewiston take the day to honor and remember homeless people who've died. This year, 51 homeless people living in Portland...
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
Almost 100 Maine Schools Are Now in ‘Illness Outbreak’ Status
It has been a wild fall season for illnesses here in Maine. Is it just me or does it seem like our kids have all been coughing since October? Some people will tell you it's because we've been masked for so long, others will say that it's because of large flu and RSV numbers this year. No matter the reason, it really does seem like so many people have just been SICK this season.
With Days Finally Getting Longer, When Will It Be Light Out After 5pm?
The days seem somehow even shorter once the holidays are over. Call me crazy, but I think it's true. I think it's easy to get distracted by how short the days feel in the middle of the holiday season, once the hub-bub of setting the clocks back is over. At least there's always something to look forward to at the end of the year. The first day of winter kind of comes and goes with a lot of fanfare. But it is the shortest day of the year.
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
WMTW
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
Thousands still without power in Maine after weekend nor'easter
MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Thousands of Mainers are still without power in the aftermath of the weekend nor'easter. As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power had reported more than 18,000 customers were still without power. Versant Power said the same was true of more than 2,000 of its customers.
