Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap

Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Boyd’s double-double lifts Linden over Brearley

Jaylah Boyd erupted for a massive double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds in a back-and-forth 48-47 victory for Linden over Brearley. Linden (4-0) and Brearley (1-3) battled over the course of 32 minutes. The game was tied heading into halftime and after the third quarter. Jaedyn Boyd added 15...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John edges out Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Magnuss Bars led the way for Pope John with a goal and an assist as it defeated Seton Hall Prep 3-2 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Pope John (2-3) scored the only goal in the first period and added two more in the second to Seton Hall Prep’s one and held on despite Seton Hall Prep cutting the score with a goal in the third period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pope John 33-28 despite the loss.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ferris over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Ramekia Crawford scored a game-high 19 points and made five steals to lead Ferris to a victory at home over Hoboken, 40--25. Natalie Fonseca went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, finishing with four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Julisa Maldonado, Makayla Davenport and Mariem Beazak chipped in four points apiece for Ferris (2-0), which led by eight after three before putting the game away with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Bergen Catholic defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Frassetto had one goal and two assists as Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 at Ice House in Hackensack. St. Joseph (1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Frank Perrone before Bergen Catholic (1-3) answered back with six straight goals. Gavin Schornstein also made 17 saves on 19 shots.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills

Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Long Branch powers through Ocean Twp

Long Branch won 10 of 14 bouts to roll to a 46-14 dual win over Ocean Township, in Long Branch. The Green Wave (2-0) picked up bonus points in half its wins. Logan Smith picked up the sole pin of the dual at 157. Matheus Marco Santana picked up five points for Long Branch at 190 by recording a 16-1 tech over Reuven Israeli. James Renna earned a 10-1 major over Chaunci Jons at 126. Heavyweight Mark Godsil took an 8-0 decision over Abimael Andre. Riana Beharry (113) and Daniel Ramirez (144) won via injury default and Joshua Renna took a forfeit win at 106.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point

Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

