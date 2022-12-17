Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Boys basketball: Lenape Valley stops Wallkill Valley for first win
Gabriel Quarranttey finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds to help pace Lenape Valley to a 51-46 win over Wallkill Valley in Stanhope. Troy Brennan tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Lenape Valley (1-2). Ryan Geene led Wallkill Valley (0-3) with 13 points and Dylan Klackowski had...
Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap
Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
Girls basketball: Boyd’s double-double lifts Linden over Brearley
Jaylah Boyd erupted for a massive double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds in a back-and-forth 48-47 victory for Linden over Brearley. Linden (4-0) and Brearley (1-3) battled over the course of 32 minutes. The game was tied heading into halftime and after the third quarter. Jaedyn Boyd added 15...
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Pope John edges out Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Magnuss Bars led the way for Pope John with a goal and an assist as it defeated Seton Hall Prep 3-2 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Pope John (2-3) scored the only goal in the first period and added two more in the second to Seton Hall Prep’s one and held on despite Seton Hall Prep cutting the score with a goal in the third period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pope John 33-28 despite the loss.
Ferris over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap
Ramekia Crawford scored a game-high 19 points and made five steals to lead Ferris to a victory at home over Hoboken, 40--25. Natalie Fonseca went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, finishing with four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Julisa Maldonado, Makayla Davenport and Mariem Beazak chipped in four points apiece for Ferris (2-0), which led by eight after three before putting the game away with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
No. 9 Bergen Catholic defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Frassetto had one goal and two assists as Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 at Ice House in Hackensack. St. Joseph (1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Frank Perrone before Bergen Catholic (1-3) answered back with six straight goals. Gavin Schornstein also made 17 saves on 19 shots.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills
Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Wrestling: Long Branch powers through Ocean Twp
Long Branch won 10 of 14 bouts to roll to a 46-14 dual win over Ocean Township, in Long Branch. The Green Wave (2-0) picked up bonus points in half its wins. Logan Smith picked up the sole pin of the dual at 157. Matheus Marco Santana picked up five points for Long Branch at 190 by recording a 16-1 tech over Reuven Israeli. James Renna earned a 10-1 major over Chaunci Jons at 126. Heavyweight Mark Godsil took an 8-0 decision over Abimael Andre. Riana Beharry (113) and Daniel Ramirez (144) won via injury default and Joshua Renna took a forfeit win at 106.
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Roman Santos leads South River over Spotswood - Boys basketball recap
Roman Santos scored 21 points in leading five players in double figures as South River prevailed on the road, 73-68, over Spotswood. Santos went nine of 11 from the line in his total for South River (2-0), which went on a 30-22 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
