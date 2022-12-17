Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills
Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
Pope John edges out Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Magnuss Bars led the way for Pope John with a goal and an assist as it defeated Seton Hall Prep 3-2 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Pope John (2-3) scored the only goal in the first period and added two more in the second to Seton Hall Prep’s one and held on despite Seton Hall Prep cutting the score with a goal in the third period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pope John 33-28 despite the loss.
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Montville over Morris Hills - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski scored a game-high 16 points as Montville gained control early during a 57-33 victory over Morris Hills in Morris Hills. Montville (4-0) led 12-3 after the first quarter and did not look back. Grace Kowalski filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Hoboken over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hoboken to a victory at home over Ferris, 58-43. Lamir Boxley finished with 16 points and four steals while Jasir Lane added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Hoboken (2-1), which led by nine at halftime before expanding the lead with a 15-6 third quarter.
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Forfeits, Dinorscio’s pin propel Governor Livingston to first dual victory
In its first dual of the season against Roselle Park and in one of the biggest spots on Wednesday, Governor Livingston called upon the services of Tommy Dinorscio off the bench at 113 pounds. Starting in favor of the injured Brandon Rayack, who was a region qualifier last year, Dinorscio...
Wardlaw-Hartridge tops East Brunswick Magnet - Girls baksetball recap
Devin Coleman posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wardlaw-Hartridge defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in Edison. Wardlaw-Hartridge (3-0) led 19-2 at the half after a 9-0 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half. Italia Penevolpe also added 12...
Wilson’s big night carries Irvington past Science Park - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson lit up the scoreboard with 34 points to propel Irvington to a 60-50 victory over Science Park in Newark. With the offense running through Wilson, Irvington (3-0) jumped out to a 27-18 lead by halftime, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had expanded to 19 points. Dynasia Williams also had a solid day on offense, tallying 14 points.
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
South River defeats Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Vera Cruz tallied 11 points to propel South River to a 43-29 victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge). South River used an 11-4 first-quarter run to give them a sizeable advantage at halftime, as they led 18-10 at halftime. South River would increase its lead to 14 in the third quarter to help put the game even further out of reach.
Swimming: Ridgewood maintains motivation, sweeps Fair Lawn at home
Following a strong regular season campaign in 2021, the Ridgewood swim teams each lost in the sectional finals last year. Using this as a motivator in the water for 2022, the Maroons are off to a fast start this winter. The Ridgewood girls and boys teams each notched the win...
