Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Montville over Morris Hills - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski scored a game-high 16 points as Montville gained control early during a 57-33 victory over Morris Hills in Morris Hills. Montville (4-0) led 12-3 after the first quarter and did not look back. Grace Kowalski filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
Wilson’s big night carries Irvington past Science Park - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson lit up the scoreboard with 34 points to propel Irvington to a 60-50 victory over Science Park in Newark. With the offense running through Wilson, Irvington (3-0) jumped out to a 27-18 lead by halftime, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had expanded to 19 points. Dynasia Williams also had a solid day on offense, tallying 14 points.
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
South River defeats Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Vera Cruz tallied 11 points to propel South River to a 43-29 victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge). South River used an 11-4 first-quarter run to give them a sizeable advantage at halftime, as they led 18-10 at halftime. South River would increase its lead to 14 in the third quarter to help put the game even further out of reach.
Boys basketball: Lenape Valley stops Wallkill Valley for first win
Gabriel Quarranttey finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds to help pace Lenape Valley to a 51-46 win over Wallkill Valley in Stanhope. Troy Brennan tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Lenape Valley (1-2). Ryan Geene led Wallkill Valley (0-3) with 13 points and Dylan Klackowski had...
No. 9 Bergen Catholic defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Frassetto had one goal and two assists as Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 at Ice House in Hackensack. St. Joseph (1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Frank Perrone before Bergen Catholic (1-3) answered back with six straight goals. Gavin Schornstein also made 17 saves on 19 shots.
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Girls basketball: Midland Park squeezes by Mary Help of Christians
Alexis Williamson tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to help lead Midland Park to its first victory of the season with a 25-23 win over Mary Help of Christians in Midland Park. Valentina Vitetta chipped in with four rebounds, three assists and four steals for Midland Park (1-3).
Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills
Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
Forfeits, Dinorscio’s pin propel Governor Livingston to first dual victory
In its first dual of the season against Roselle Park and in one of the biggest spots on Wednesday, Governor Livingston called upon the services of Tommy Dinorscio off the bench at 113 pounds. Starting in favor of the injured Brandon Rayack, who was a region qualifier last year, Dinorscio...
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph
Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
