Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap

Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Joel Lopez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hoboken to a victory at home over Ferris, 58-43. Lamir Boxley finished with 16 points and four steals while Jasir Lane added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Hoboken (2-1), which led by nine at halftime before expanding the lead with a 15-6 third quarter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3).
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha'Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap

Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway

Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

