Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap
Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
Hoboken over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hoboken to a victory at home over Ferris, 58-43. Lamir Boxley finished with 16 points and four steals while Jasir Lane added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Hoboken (2-1), which led by nine at halftime before expanding the lead with a 15-6 third quarter.
Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep dominates Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena tallied 23 points and seven assists and Matthew Kinzler recorded a double-double to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 63-37 victory over Memorial in West New York. Kinzler recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (2-1), who...
Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap
Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Pequannock over Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Karson Culuko erupted for 42 points as Pequannock held on for a 75-69 victory over Parsippany Hills in Parsippany. Finn Powers added 19 points for Pequannock (3-0). Culuko was strong offensively all night and Parsippany Hills (1-2) struggled to find a defensive answer. On the other end, Zachary Bolcar scored...
South River defeats Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Vera Cruz tallied 11 points to propel South River to a 43-29 victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge). South River used an 11-4 first-quarter run to give them a sizeable advantage at halftime, as they led 18-10 at halftime. South River would increase its lead to 14 in the third quarter to help put the game even further out of reach.
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
Forfeits, Dinorscio’s pin propel Governor Livingston to first dual victory
In its first dual of the season against Roselle Park and in one of the biggest spots on Wednesday, Governor Livingston called upon the services of Tommy Dinorscio off the bench at 113 pounds. Starting in favor of the injured Brandon Rayack, who was a region qualifier last year, Dinorscio...
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
