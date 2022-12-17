Magnuss Bars led the way for Pope John with a goal and an assist as it defeated Seton Hall Prep 3-2 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Pope John (2-3) scored the only goal in the first period and added two more in the second to Seton Hall Prep’s one and held on despite Seton Hall Prep cutting the score with a goal in the third period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pope John 33-28 despite the loss.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO