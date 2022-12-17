ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Morris Hills - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski scored a game-high 16 points as Montville gained control early during a 57-33 victory over Morris Hills in Morris Hills. Montville (4-0) led 12-3 after the first quarter and did not look back. Grace Kowalski filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Joel Lopez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hoboken to a victory at home over Ferris, 58-43. Lamir Boxley finished with 16 points and four steals while Jasir Lane added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Hoboken (2-1), which led by nine at halftime before expanding the lead with a 15-6 third quarter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap

Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points...
WESTAMPTON, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point

Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Bergen Catholic defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Frassetto had one goal and two assists as Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 at Ice House in Hackensack. St. Joseph (1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Frank Perrone before Bergen Catholic (1-3) answered back with six straight goals. Gavin Schornstein also made 17 saves on 19 shots.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John edges out Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Magnuss Bars led the way for Pope John with a goal and an assist as it defeated Seton Hall Prep 3-2 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Pope John (2-3) scored the only goal in the first period and added two more in the second to Seton Hall Prep’s one and held on despite Seton Hall Prep cutting the score with a goal in the third period. Seton Hall Prep outshot Pope John 33-28 despite the loss.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Mack’s prolific scoring carries Vernon past High Point - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack erupted for a career-high 32 points to lead Vernon to a convincing 72-41 victory over High Point in Sussex. After buliding up a 33-24 lead at halftime, Vernon (2-0) broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring High Point 23-10. Vernon’s second-half surge would continue in the fourth quarter, going on a 16-7 run to close the game out.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills

Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy