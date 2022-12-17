Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points...
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Cinnaminson over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Joel Blamon scored a game-high 14 points to lead Cinnaminson to a one-sided victory at home over New Egypt, 73-27. Drew Harvey and Chet Collins added nine points apiece while Colin Parrish chipped in eight points for Cinnaminson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford
As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
N.J. teacher gave vodka, vape pens, cannabis oil to 13-year-old student, cops say
A fifth-grade teacher in Mercer County supplied a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half year period, authorities allege. Jennifer Debiec, a teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Chris Rock 2023 tour: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Chris Rock is embarking on a seven date tour in 2023. The comedian has announced the dates for his 2023 “Ego Death World Tour” with the first stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tour will begin in New Jersey on Feb. 3 and conclude on Feb. 26...
2 killed in Parkway crash were on way to visit relative at hospital, family says
The two men who were killed Sunday after their SUV was struck by a Jeep on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway were on their way to visit a family member in the hospital, the third occupant of the vehicle told NJ Advance Media on Monday. The 75-year-old driver,...
Second teen arrested following deadly Atlantic City shooting, authorities say
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Atlantic City earlier this month. Atlantic City police took a 17-year-old into custody on Monday morning and charged him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Man sentenced to 13 years for strangling woman, trying to get her to drop charges
A New Jersey man who strangled a woman and then harassed her in an effort to get her to change her story has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Larry McMillan, 51, of Sicklerville, will have to serve half the term before he is eligible for parole, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Former home health aide sentenced to 23 years in assault of special needs teen patient
A former home health aide has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison for the assault of a special needs teen patient in 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said. Edmondo DiPaolo, 36, of Pemberton, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of aggravated assault and one...
Toddler allegedly killed by N.J. mom suffered multiple head blows, expert testifies
Warning: This article includes graphic details of a child’s death. A 23-month-old boy — whose burned and dismembered remains were found on his family’s Cumberland County property — suffered multiple blows that fractured his skull and other broken bones that are typically viewed as red flags for injuries inflicted by others, a forensic anthropologist testified in court.
