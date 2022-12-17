Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Cinnaminson over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Joel Blamon scored a game-high 14 points to lead Cinnaminson to a one-sided victory at home over New Egypt, 73-27. Drew Harvey and Chet Collins added nine points apiece while Colin Parrish chipped in eight points for Cinnaminson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap
Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
Eagles send league-high 8 players to Pro Bowl Games | Who was snubbed?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in the midst of their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to win an NFC East title for the first time since 2019. However, eight players on the team will have the title of Pro Bowler when they take the field, with several others serving as alternates.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman praised by NFL insider for building title-contending roster
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to fear. So how did the 13-1 Eagles, who have clinched their spot in the playoffs, become so daunting?. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano praises general manager Howie Roseman’s work and makes a case for him as executive...
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
Chris Rock 2023 tour: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Chris Rock is embarking on a seven date tour in 2023. The comedian has announced the dates for his 2023 “Ego Death World Tour” with the first stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tour will begin in New Jersey on Feb. 3 and conclude on Feb. 26...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Second teen arrested following deadly Atlantic City shooting, authorities say
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Atlantic City earlier this month. Atlantic City police took a 17-year-old into custody on Monday morning and charged him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
