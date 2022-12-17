ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LINWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Joel Blamon scored a game-high 14 points to lead Cinnaminson to a one-sided victory at home over New Egypt, 73-27. Drew Harvey and Chet Collins added nine points apiece while Colin Parrish chipped in eight points for Cinnaminson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown rolls past STEMCivics - Girls basketball recap

Tatiana Green and Mackenzie Morton each scored 13 points to lead Bordentown to a dominant 53-12 victory over STEMCivics in Bordentown. By halftime, Bordentown (2-2) had gotten off to a hot start, leading 27-6. A 19-0 run in the third quarter by Bordentown put the game out of reach. Diamoni...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway

Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy