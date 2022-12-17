Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain
Vail Mountain on Monday began running the Skyline Express chairlift, along with Pete’s Express, opening the beloved Blue Sky Basin area to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. While Earl’s Express was not running, the terrain in Earl’s Bowl — including runs like In the Wuides and Montane...
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
I-70 closures in Eagle County cause commuter backups Wednesday morning
UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): The closure in West Vail has been reduced to a single-lane closure, according to CDOT. The safety closure in Eagle was lifted shortly after 8 a.m., please drive safely. — Overnight snowfall and freezing temperatures are contributing to some backups for Eagle Valley commuters Wednesday morning. In West...
SSCV skis to numerous podiums at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition at Copper Mountain
This past week, men and women Alpine FIS athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s (SSCV) current and former athletes performed well in the stiff competition earning four overall podiums, four junior podiums, and 12 top-15 overall positions. This...
Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers
I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail
Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle
A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
Grateful Dead cover band to play Bob Weir’s guitar at Agave
When: Friday, Dec. 23, 10 p.m. A guitar once owned and played by Grateful Dead musician and founding member Bob Weir will be brought to life on the Agave stage this Friday by guitarist Rob Eaton and the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue cover band. The custom guitar, which is...
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Avon Swim Team qualifies five for Midwest All-Star Championships in Des Moines
Five local swimmers have qualified for the Midwest All-Star Championships on Jan. 14-15 in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrew and Brian Molloy, Tyson and Breck Boyd and Tennyson Sipes earned Team Colorado spots to race against Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota athletes. It’s the largest group Avon Swim Team head coach Meghan Hershey has ever sent to the annual USA Swimming 10-and-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age-group meet.
Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage
Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions. Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties. Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or email MGSVail1@gmail.com. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor...
Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season
Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
Eagle County could see snow, wind chill as cold as -40 from a fast-moving winter storm
Big winter storms are par for the course in the mountains. But an incoming storm could create dangerous cold and hamper travel. According to the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, a storm is headed to Colorado packing both snow and strong winds of up to 65 mph in higher elevations. That combination could create dangerous outdoor conditions and make travel difficult to impossible.
Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects
Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
Eagle County Commissioners agree to spend almost $30 million on two new housing projects
Eagle County in 2023 will spend in a big way some of the $50 million it received from the sale of the Lake Creek Village apartments in Edwards. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county’s housing authority, recently approved financial commitments for a pair of projects in Eagle.
Breckenridge police arrest Dillon man after holding him at gunpoint on Colorado Highway 9 late Tuesday morning
Breckenridge police arrested a 32-year-old Dillon man on a menacing charge late Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person during a road rage incident, according to a police department spokesperson. Around 10:50 a.m., police received a report of an incident near Farmers Korner in unincorporated Summit...
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass is under a safety closure, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 9:45 a.m. This story will be updated.
