ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain

Vail Mountain on Monday began running the Skyline Express chairlift, along with Pete’s Express, opening the beloved Blue Sky Basin area to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. While Earl’s Express was not running, the terrain in Earl’s Bowl — including runs like In the Wuides and Montane...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer

Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers

I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail

Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle

A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open

Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Swim Team qualifies five for Midwest All-Star Championships in Des Moines

Five local swimmers have qualified for the Midwest All-Star Championships on Jan. 14-15 in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrew and Brian Molloy, Tyson and Breck Boyd and Tennyson Sipes earned Team Colorado spots to race against Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota athletes. It’s the largest group Avon Swim Team head coach Meghan Hershey has ever sent to the annual USA Swimming 10-and-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age-group meet.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage

Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions. Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties. Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or email MGSVail1@gmail.com. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season

Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County could see snow, wind chill as cold as -40 from a fast-moving winter storm

Big winter storms are par for the course in the mountains. But an incoming storm could create dangerous cold and hamper travel. According to the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, a storm is headed to Colorado packing both snow and strong winds of up to 65 mph in higher elevations. That combination could create dangerous outdoor conditions and make travel difficult to impossible.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects

Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound

UPDATE (11:35 a.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass is under a safety closure, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 9:45 a.m. This story will be updated.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy