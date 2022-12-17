Read full article on original website
Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail
“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone
The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers
I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
SSCV gets Rocky Mountain Nordic season underway with Crested Butte Junior National Qualifier
For Nordic skiers navigating the early stages of the cross-country ski season, life — and everything it throws at you — starts to feel like one big training camp. Over the weekend, mother nature chucked some seriously cold temperatures at the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic team competing in Crested Butte for the first Rocky Mountain Nordic (RMN) junior national qualifier (JNQ). It might serve as poignant preparation for later championship-season racing in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain
Vail Mountain on Monday began running the Skyline Express chairlift, along with Pete’s Express, opening the beloved Blue Sky Basin area to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. While Earl’s Express was not running, the terrain in Earl’s Bowl — including runs like In the Wuides and Montane...
Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival cancels 2023 event over scheduling conflict
The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing the scheduling conflict created by the Block Party in Eagle moving from its traditional June date to the same August weekend. Mushroom Festival co-organizer James Harrison said the festival never had professional promotors or event organizers on...
New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle
A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
Rare second-generation Habitat for Humanity homeowner among 8 families celebrated in ‘home for the holidays’ dedication
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley dedicated its 100th home Sunday with dozens of locals braving the cold temperatures to celebrate. The event embraced a “home for the holidays” theme in recognizing eight families who received keys to new houses, which they helped build in the Stratton Flats neighborhood of Gypsum.
Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail
Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
Vail Valley Salvation Army sees fewer kettle collections, but you can donate with your phone
This is the most important time of year for the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts. But the tradition of bell-ringing outside local stores has changed. Tsu Wolin-Brown, director of the Vail Valley chapter of the Salvation Army, said collections are “way down” in the group’s red kettles. Fewer people carry cash these days, Wolin-Brown noted, adding that the area’s recent cold snap has hampered outdoor bell-ringing.
Meet Your Chef: Cody Cunningham
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects
Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
Nathan Chen’s ‘One Jump at a Time’ reveals what it takes to be a champ￼
Whether or not you’re fortunate enough to hold a ticket to Vail Ice Spectacular on Dec. 23, Nathan Chen’s autobiography will give you a front-row seat to skating, as it shows what it takes to achieve such an elite level. Written in a casual and easy-to-read style, “One...
