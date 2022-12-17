Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
cbs12.com
'Everybody loves Cari:' Okeechobee County school resource officer dies after cancer battle
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office invited the community to help raise money following the loss of one of their own. Sergeant Cari Arnold passed away on Monday from cancer. The beloved Sgt., who oversaw the school resource officer program for all public schools in...
WPBF News 25
Body of missing 17-year-old found in Loxahatchee, prompting homicide investigation
LANTANA, Fla. — The body of missing 17-year-old Manny Castaneda was found Wednesday afternoon in Loxahatchee. Palm Beach County deputies said detectives with the violent crimes division were investigating when his body was found near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. The investigation is now being treated as a...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
cbs12.com
I-Team: Senior residents at St. Andrews scared to ride elevators, can't take the stairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, you know it is no fun. And worse, it can be dangerous. Now imagine you’re a senior who can’t take the stairs. The elevators in your building are so unreliable, you never know if you’re going to make it to your floor or be stuck waiting for someone to get you out.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash.
Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations
A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.
‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’: Florida Woman Arrested Four Years After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter in the Ocean
A 29-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly killing her newborn baby whose body was fished out of an Atlantic Ocean coastal inlet more than four years ago. Arya Singh was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the...
cbs12.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
cbs12.com
Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated during fatal crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they've arrested the woman who killed a man while driving under the influence in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 30, just before 1 a.m., 44-year-old Amelfi Gonzalez was turning left onto Military Trail when she turned onto the path of an oncoming motorcyclist.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
cbs12.com
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Another woman was detained.
cbs12.com
New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
