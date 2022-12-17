ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

cbs12.com

Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
FORT PIERCE, FL

