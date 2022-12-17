ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

09-13-15-29-33

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K

There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
ANAHEIM, CA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?

Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said. McClellan won the nomination in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey and two other candidates. She will be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District when a special election is held Feb. 21.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy