MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Duncanville finishes No. 1 in final Texas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Texas came to a close over the weekend. Duncanville was among the winners, beating North Shore (Houston) in the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Panthers to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
Burnt Orange Nation
Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend
The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
WFAA
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff's back-to-back state championships postponed to Jan. 7
DALLAS — A parade to celebrate the South Oak Cliff High School football team's back-to-back state championships has been postponed due to weather. The parade was originally scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 23, but due to the arctic air that'll bring temperatures to dangerous levels, the event will now be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
WR Kelby Valsin Signs With Red Raiders
2023 wide receiver Kelby Valsin stays in-state and officially signs with Texas Tech.
fox4news.com
South Oak Cliff football team’s parade postponed due to arctic weather
DALLAS - South Oak Cliff High School football fans will have to wait until after the first of the year to officially celebrate the school's second-in-a-row 5A Division II state championship. A parade planned for Friday has been postponed because of the cold. Black and gold is a way of...
fox4news.com
Dallas Wings new coach Latricia Trammell looks to establish a culture of winning
DALLAS - When the Dallas Wings new season tips off on May 20th there will be a new coach on the bench. Latricia Trammell comes to town with an impressive resume, spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. Trammell says she got the call from the Wings...
fox4news.com
Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth still going as planned despite wintry weather
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Armed Forces Bowl between Baylor and Air Force will go as planned Thursday, despite wind chills in the single digits by the time the game starts. But some other events surrounding the game have been called off. Fans will be wrapped up in multiple layers...
A Texas High School Swimmer Just Shattered A Michael Phelps World Record
Step aside, Michael Phelps!
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
cravedfw
BigShots Golf to Launch New Facility in Grand Prairie in 2024
BigShots Golf – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, is announcing today the plans for a new location in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas. The addition of this facility will be its eighth location and third in the state of Texas. The new 12-acre location will be part of Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district and is planning to open by the end of second quarter 2024.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
TravelPulse
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list
Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. The biggest need and biggest efforts, as you might imagine, are in Fort Worth and Dallas.
