Burnt Orange Nation

Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend

The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates

Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
BigShots Golf to Launch New Facility in Grand Prairie in 2024

BigShots Golf – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, is announcing today the plans for a new location in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas. The addition of this facility will be its eighth location and third in the state of Texas. The new 12-acre location will be part of Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district and is planning to open by the end of second quarter 2024.
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America

Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list

Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
