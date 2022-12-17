Read full article on original website
Cooper, Hawley, Merkel and Wylie deliver the Top 5 Plays of the Year. 5: Cooper beats San Angelo Central on an overtime touchdown pass from Chris Warren to Malik Jackson, Jr. 4: Wylie comes from behind and beats state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider in District 4-5A Division II play on a touchdown pass from K.J. Long to Braden Regala. The 2-point conversion gave Wylie a 39-38 victory.
Wylie, Hawley, Albany, and Westbrook are Big Country Teams of the Year
The Class 5A/4A Team of the Year is the Wylie Bulldogs. Their fifth year in Class 5A was by far the program’s best. Head coach Clay Martin’s team was 2-3 after non-district, but the Bulldogs caught fire with eight straight wins. Those victories included the first ever victory over the Cooper Cougars in the Southtown Showdown and come from behind wins over district rival Wichita Falls Rider and Colleyville Heritage in the playoffs.
