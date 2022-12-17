The Class 5A/4A Team of the Year is the Wylie Bulldogs. Their fifth year in Class 5A was by far the program’s best. Head coach Clay Martin’s team was 2-3 after non-district, but the Bulldogs caught fire with eight straight wins. Those victories included the first ever victory over the Cooper Cougars in the Southtown Showdown and come from behind wins over district rival Wichita Falls Rider and Colleyville Heritage in the playoffs.

WYLIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO