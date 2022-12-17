Prestigious ‘Iolani Classic makes return

The 2022 ‘Iolani Classic returned in full swing on Friday, with 16 teams competing in one of the country’s foremost high school basketball tournaments.

The 2022 field features nine teams from Hawaii and seven from the mainland, including national power Montverde Academy of Florida.

Meanwhile, defending state champion Saint Louis and host ‘Iolani headline the local teams competing.

California’s Sierra Canyon won the 2021 ‘Iolani Classic, although multiple games were canceled due to COVID-19.

National No. 1 Incarnate Word took home the girls’ ‘Iolani Classic that took place last week.

Results for the 2022 ‘Iolani Classic can be found here.