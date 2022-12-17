Read full article on original website
Five Wrestlers Win Titles in Meet at Southridge
The Vincennes Grapplers competed at the Southridge Mat Raid on Sunday Dec 18. The grapplers had a very good showing with placing 15 out of their 25 participants:. Champions were: Marcus Banks, Romeo Murphy, Lincoln Bubalo, Braxten Land, Kinnick Funk,. Runner Ups: Eli Johnson, Jayden Lambert,. 3rd place Jaxson Bailey.
Isaiah 1:17 House Operational, Offering Services
The Isaiah 1:17 House is up and running at its location on Hart Street Road near Vincennes. The location is a temporary stopover for kids who are displaced from their homes due to legal issues. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham says the 2022 opening was a year later than when they wanted to be open.
Washington Avenue Renovation Countdown Continues
The countdown continues toward the start of physical work to renovate Washington Avenue. The first phase of the work will cover from Belle Crossing southwest toward Emison Avenue. The project is slated to start sometime early next year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters reminds everyone of the scope of...
KCPL Celebrating Return to Library Activities
The Knox County Public Library is celebrating a return to business not seen since the pandemic year of 2020. Library Board members joined those from the Bicknell-Vigo Library for a joint session yesterday in Bicknell. KCPL director Emily Bunyan is glad to see the numbers increase in the wake of...
GSH “Giving Tree” Still Giving to Kids
Employees of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. Thanks to their generosity, 170 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. Through the Giving Tree program, hospital employees bought...
DCH Workers Enjoy “Jubilee” Christmas
In the spirit of the season, employees of Daviess Community Hospital recently selected “ornaments” from a tree at the hospital and either purchased gifts or made monetary donations to the “Jubilee Christmas” project. The project helps approximately 250 families and 600 children each year in Daviess County.
Helping His Hands Turning Toward Helping at Home
With operations simmering down in western Kentucky, Vincennes-based Helping His Hands members are turning their attention back home. At this time, the group is seeking donations for their Vincennes-based food pantry. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman gives a list of some of the food items they need most right...
Vincennes Schools See Significant Rise in Budget for 2023
Vincennes Community Schools officials have received their final budget for the coming year. The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the Corporation budget at $38,104,000, — a $6,000 decrease from the budget estimate. The final budget is up significantly from last year’s budget — especially in the Education and Operations funds.
Washington Wal-Mart Ready for “Cops and Kids”
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place Tuesday at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it to...
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
Christmas Hours in Place for Daviess Landfill
The Daviess County Landfill will be closed Friday, December 23rd up to and including December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday.
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
VCSC Approves Move from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance
Vincennes Community Schools has approved a move in the Corporation’s property and workman’s compensation insurance for next year. The Corporation will transfer the insurance from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance for the next year. In his comments last night, VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley noted both cost reduction, and lower...
Knox County Health Department Reminds All to Remember the “Forgotten Flu”
Many people are worried about the Covid virus this winter… but Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of flu season. Along with Covid and RSV, a bad flu season has made all three a problem in the area. Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says the current flu...
