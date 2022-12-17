Read full article on original website
Hurricane, Dean slip by Ironton in overtime
The reason the Ironton Fighting Tigers lost in overtime to the Hurricane Redskins is as simple as one, two, three. Those factors enabled the Hurricane Redskins to edge Ironton 68-61 in the14th Ironton Classic on Wednesday. “We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers. We had 14 and that’s uncharacteristic...
Ironton’s Perkins signs to play for Bearcats
Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ty Perkins has a good memory. The Ironton Fighting Tigers All-Ohio wide receiver originally committed to the Bearcats when Luke Fickell was the head coach. But Fickell was hired as the new Wisconsin head coach and Perkins was somewhat feeling in limbo until he met with the new UC head coach Scott Satterfield who had been the coach at Louisville.
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
Portsmouth’s duo sparks win over Lady Tigers
It was two big guns vs. one. Portsmouth got big games from Sienna Allen and Daysha Reid that canceled the effort of Ironton’s Isabel Morgan as the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Fighting Tigers 48-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Allen scored a game-high 24 points...
Hornets’ rally in final seconds to edge Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Owen Johnson didn’t hit a buzzer-beater. But he was close. After winning two games this season with a buzzer-beater, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and a layup with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Hornets to a 57-56 win over Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Lady Bobcats fall to New Boston in SOC
NEW BOSTON — As the Beatles once sang, “You can’t do that.”. Green coach Melissa Knapp said the Lady Bobcats’ second half performance was something that can’t do if they want to win. But the Lady Bobcats did just that as they allowed too many...
Trio’s scoring, defense key Lady Pointers win
COAL GROVE — The trio was good for a double. The south Point Lady Pointers had three players in double figures as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 43-23 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. Saratina Jackson had 12 points, Elizabeth Ermalovich scored 11 and Camille...
Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. “I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half,...
Herd basketball to make & honor history Dec. 29 vs Appy State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball’s Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State will feature two important aspects: making history and honoring history. As Marshall takes on Appalachian State for its first Sun Belt Conference league contest, Thundering Herd athletics will honor one of the...
Britton Barlow
Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
Herd holds off UConn 28-14 to win Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marshall coach Charles Huff watched his team overcome adversity all season long. So having to do it once more at the Myrtle Beach Bowl wasn’t a problem. The Thundering Herd won their fifth straight game to close the season, holding off UConn 28-14 on...
Vicki Gore
Vicki Sue Gore, 71, of Kitts Hill, formerly of Coal Grove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Gore and Clifford Anthony (Tony) Gore; paternal grandparents, Willard and Dove Gore; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Stormes; two nephews, Jason Allen Gore and Matthew Heath Gore; and a niece, Laura Nicole (Nikki) Gore.
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
UPDATED: Murder suspect arrested at Ashland hotel
ASHLAND, Ky. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Phyllis Mootz
Phyllis E. Mootz, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Wray Mootz; her parents, John and Evaline Willis; and sister, Frances Willis Arthur. She is survived by her children, two sons,...
Arrest made in fatal Chesapeake shooting
CHESAPEAKE — A Chesapeake man was arrested for murder on Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of a neighbor on Sunday. The incident began on Sunday afternoon when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible shooting at an apartment complex at 283 Private Drive 1831 Chesapeake.
Ittig resigns as Chesapeake mayor
CHESAPEAKE — For the third time in less than three years, the Village of Chesapeake has a new mayor. Nate Ittig resigned from the position at Monday’s meeting of council, Katie Bentley, a council member who serves as the village’s media liaison, confirmed. “We greatly appreciate the...
Honoring the fallen
Saturday was cold, overcast and windy, but it didn’t stop nearly 200 people from coming to Woodlawn Cemetery in Ironton to put wreaths with red ribbons on the graves of over 1,000 veterans in the Soldiers Plot and the Civil War section as part of the 10th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
