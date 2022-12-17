Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
wuzr.com
Isaiah 1:17 House Operational, Offering Services
The Isaiah 1:17 House is up and running at its location on Hart Street Road near Vincennes. The location is a temporary stopover for kids who are displaced from their homes due to legal issues. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham says the 2022 opening was a year later than when they wanted to be open.
wevv.com
Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee has an impressive freshman season at Purdue
Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors. Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue. Former Boonville High School standout Devin Mockobee, now a Redshirt Freshman running back at Purdue...
Owensville School letting out early
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced that Owensville School is letting out early on Monday. According to officials with the South Gibson School Corporation, the school is dismissing early because of HVAC issues. GCSO says Owensville School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on December 19.
wuzr.com
Five Wrestlers Win Titles in Meet at Southridge
The Vincennes Grapplers competed at the Southridge Mat Raid on Sunday Dec 18. The grapplers had a very good showing with placing 15 out of their 25 participants:. Champions were: Marcus Banks, Romeo Murphy, Lincoln Bubalo, Braxten Land, Kinnick Funk,. Runner Ups: Eli Johnson, Jayden Lambert,. 3rd place Jaxson Bailey.
wamwamfm.com
Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
wuzr.com
Washington Avenue Renovation Countdown Continues
The countdown continues toward the start of physical work to renovate Washington Avenue. The first phase of the work will cover from Belle Crossing southwest toward Emison Avenue. The project is slated to start sometime early next year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters reminds everyone of the scope of...
Guntry Club opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– After months of hard work, the doors of Lawman Tactical’s Guntry Club are finally open. Bryan Bishop is an owner of Lawman Tactical says it has been his vision for years. Although he could not be at the opening, his wife says they are ecstatic. “It is amazing to see all of […]
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
wuzr.com
Area Unemployment Up Some Over Last Year
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says Daviess County’s unemployment rate in November was 2.1%, seven-tenths percent higher than November of last year. Knox County’s jobless rate of 2.6% was nine-tenths percent higher than the same time the year before. Gibson County’s rate was also 2.1%, six-tenths percent...
wamwamfm.com
Two-Vehicle Accident on E. National Hwy in Washington
A two-vehicle accident was reported last night right after 9 p.m. at 1201 E. National Highway near Masons Root Beer Stand. According to the police report, one vehicle hit a utility pole. No injuries were reported, and the line crew was on the scene of the accident, putting a brace...
wuzr.com
UPDATE: Vincennes Couple Die in Car-Semi Accident on U.S. 41 Just South of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
DC Multisport gives back $21,647.32 to local non-Profits in 2022
Dubois County — DC Multisport was formed in 2012 to promote health and wellness while giving back to our communities. Through the many events hosted in 2022, DC Multisport raised $21,647.32 to give back to local nonprofits. Friday, December 2nd, members of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge...
wuzr.com
GSH “Giving Tree” Still Giving to Kids
Employees of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. Thanks to their generosity, 170 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. Through the Giving Tree program, hospital employees bought...
EWSU announces local intersection to remain closed longer than planned
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced an extended closure of an intersection on Monday.
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
