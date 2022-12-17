EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– After months of hard work, the doors of Lawman Tactical’s Guntry Club are finally open. Bryan Bishop is an owner of Lawman Tactical says it has been his vision for years. Although he could not be at the opening, his wife says they are ecstatic. “It is amazing to see all of […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO