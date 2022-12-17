Read full article on original website
Watch Donovan Mitchell deliver a no-look pass to Isaac Okoro in the 1st quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell dazzled the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Mitchell delivered a no-look back door gem to Isaac Okoro for the bucket to give the Cavaliers an 18-14 lead with 6:34 left...
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers finally slayed the Milwaukee Bucks: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The third time’s a charm. After two frustrating losses at Milwaukee earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers galvanized together to deliver one of their most complete performances of the season, downing the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday night. It was Cleveland’s fifth win in a row as it improved to an NBA-best 16-2 at home.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
Cleveland Cavaliers get best of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 114-106
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to give the Milwaukee Bucks their best shot. This one landed. Right on the button. For the first time in three tries this season, Cleveland beat conference-leading Milwaukee, 114-106. It’s the Cavaliers’ fifth straight win. They remain unbeaten on this current homestand and are now 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
What are Browns’ biggest offseason priorities? Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Brad...
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
‘I’m not really mad at them’: Lauri Markkanen has no hard feelings after shocking offseason trade from Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lauri Markkanen was laying down roots. He thought Cleveland was home. After joining the Cavaliers as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal last August, Markkanen lived in a hotel for the first few weeks while searching for a more permanent residence. He and wife Verna looked at houses, condos and apartments, ultimately opting to buy instead of rent.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will take on his former team, the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the first meeting between the two teams since Mitchell was traded to Cleveland last summer. Here’s what to know...
