Wyoming occupational fatalities decrease to 27 in 2021, DWS reports

CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that the number of occupational fatalities in Wyoming fell from 35 in 2020 to 27 in 2021, a decrease of eight deaths, or 22.9%.

Variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents, according to a news release. Furthermore, there isn't always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety. For example, suicides and homicides that occur in the workplace are included as occupational fatalities. Workplace fatalities are counted in the state where the injury occurred, not necessarily the state of residence or the state of death.

In 2021, 10 deaths occurred in natural resources and mining (37% of all deaths). Of those 10, five deaths (18.5%) were reported in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, and five deaths (18.5%) occurred in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. Seven deaths were reported in transportation and warehousing (25.9%), and three deaths (11.1%) occurred in Wyoming’s construction sector.

Across all industries, more than one-third of 2021 workplace deaths (37%) were the result of transportation incidents. Transportation incidents include highway crashes, pedestrian vehicular incidents, aircraft incidents and water vehicle incidents.

The fatality counts are compiled by the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program, a joint effort of Research & Planning and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and may not match those from other programs, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration because of differences in scope and methodology.