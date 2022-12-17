Read full article on original website
KESQ
A warm start to the winter season
It's officially winter! The solstice took place this afternoon, marking the change in season for the Northern Hemisphere. Many across the country are experiencing a big winter impact today, but the Coachella Valley is heating up for the first several days of winter. https://twitter.com/KESQHaley/status/1605721346654187521. After a warmer day in the...
KESQ
A seasonable day ahead of notable warming trend
It's been a pretty average day in the desert, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. This evening will provide clear skies and cool temperatures across the Coachella Valley. While we'll be treated to fair weather in the days ahead, extreme cold will impact many states, from...
KESQ
Warming trend heats up Christmas forecast
We're on a slow warming trend that will get us up to 80 degrees or so by the Christmas Holiday as the Jet track pulls farther North. Highs today and tomorrow will hover in the lower seventies... A ridge of high pressure will help keep skies nice and clear, too.
foxla.com
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
KESQ
A warming trend is coming in time for Christmas
A ridge of high pressure will keep skies sunny and temps fairly mild today, but warmer weather is on the way. Today, highs will again span the mid-sixties. However, the Southern tier of the Jetstream will march farther North, allowing warmer air to move into SoCal. By the time we...
KESQ
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
How to ensure you know about the next big California earthquake
ShakeAlert activated Tuesday morning when a magnitude 6.4 quake struck off the coast of California.
KESQ
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, injuring at least two people, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at...
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
California gas prices are dropping, and they could fall even lower
California drivers are enjoying a little holiday cheer at the gas pump.
Paradise Post
California earthquake: How to build an earthquake emergency kit to prepare for the Big One
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked the coastline in Northern California Tuesday morning causing some gas leaks and property damage is a reminder of how important it is for every Californian to have an earthquake emergency supply kit. A basic emergency supply kit should include the following items. Store them...
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Fontana Herald News
All Southern California residents are urged to further cut back water use as drought continues despite recent rainfall
Despite recent rainfall, Southern California is still facing a severe water crisis, officials said. Preparing for the possibility of a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors recently declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies (including the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, which represents Fontana) to immediately reduce their use of all imported supplies.
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley
According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
DEL dominates DVL in first ever “Desert Elite Showcase” 49-0
The Desert Empire League showed up and showed out in the inaugural Desert Elite All-Star game in defeating the Desert Valley League, 49-0, on Saturday night at Shadow Hills high school. The game featured the very best players from each respective league and the DEL was coached by long-time Palm...
