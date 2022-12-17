ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

KESQ

A warm start to the winter season

It's officially winter! The solstice took place this afternoon, marking the change in season for the Northern Hemisphere. Many across the country are experiencing a big winter impact today, but the Coachella Valley is heating up for the first several days of winter. https://twitter.com/KESQHaley/status/1605721346654187521. After a warmer day in the...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ

A seasonable day ahead of notable warming trend

It's been a pretty average day in the desert, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. This evening will provide clear skies and cool temperatures across the Coachella Valley. While we'll be treated to fair weather in the days ahead, extreme cold will impact many states, from...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ

Warming trend heats up Christmas forecast

We're on a slow warming trend that will get us up to 80 degrees or so by the Christmas Holiday as the Jet track pulls farther North. Highs today and tomorrow will hover in the lower seventies... A ridge of high pressure will help keep skies nice and clear, too.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

A warming trend is coming in time for Christmas

A ridge of high pressure will keep skies sunny and temps fairly mild today, but warmer weather is on the way. Today, highs will again span the mid-sixties. However, the Southern tier of the Jetstream will march farther North, allowing warmer air to move into SoCal. By the time we...
KESQ

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

All Southern California residents are urged to further cut back water use as drought continues despite recent rainfall

Despite recent rainfall, Southern California is still facing a severe water crisis, officials said. Preparing for the possibility of a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors recently declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies (including the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, which represents Fontana) to immediately reduce their use of all imported supplies.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley

According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

DEL dominates DVL in first ever “Desert Elite Showcase” 49-0

The Desert Empire League showed up and showed out in the inaugural Desert Elite All-Star game in defeating the Desert Valley League, 49-0, on Saturday night at Shadow Hills high school. The game featured the very best players from each respective league and the DEL was coached by long-time Palm...
INDIO, CA

