ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego Blood Bank hits dangerously low blood supply

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank has hit a dangerously low blood supply because of supply chain issues during the holidays and is urging the community to donate. "If that blood is not available for a hospital patient on the table it can be detrimental outcomes," said Claudine Van Gonka, the director of community relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Blood Bank puts out urgent call for donations; supplies 'dangerously' low

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank put out an urgent call for blood donations Monday, saying local supply levels have dropped "dangerously" low. The blood bank will run out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate "double reds" -- essentially 2 units of donated blood in one appointment -- this week due to supply chain issues. Additional donors are needed to fill the gap, according to the nonprofit's CEO.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista Police Department's 18th annual toy giveaway draws more than 500 families

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Department partnered with local South Bay sponsors and the community to spread holiday cheer and feed hundreds of hungry tummies. Officers in Christmas antlers, Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy sparkling smiles, and you can't forget the Chick-fil-A cow! Those were just a few highlights at Chula Vista Police Department's 18th Annual Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway at Walmart in the 1100 block of Broadway, Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

First night of Hanukkah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes

SAN DIEGO — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. "Tonight, we light the menorah; one candle for each night. It’s a holiday commemorating when we won a battle, and we had enough oil left for one night that lasted eight nights," said Diane Voit, a Jewish mother in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy