San Diego Blood Bank hits dangerously low blood supply
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank has hit a dangerously low blood supply because of supply chain issues during the holidays and is urging the community to donate. "If that blood is not available for a hospital patient on the table it can be detrimental outcomes," said Claudine Van Gonka, the director of community relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.
Are sea lions in La Jolla attracting more sharks to the area?
SAN DIEGO — A dead sea lion washed ashore Sunday near La Jolla Shores where people gathered around it, taking pictures of what looked like possible shark bite marks, though the cause of the wounds is still undetermined and they could’ve also been caused by a boat propeller.
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank put out an urgent call for blood donations Monday, saying local supply levels have dropped "dangerously" low. The blood bank will run out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate "double reds" -- essentially 2 units of donated blood in one appointment -- this week due to supply chain issues. Additional donors are needed to fill the gap, according to the nonprofit's CEO.
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
San Diego looking at possible ways to raise more revenue as deficit looms
SAN DIEGO — As the City of San Diego faces a projected $350 million deficit over the next half-decade, city leaders are looking for new ways to raise more revenue. While these are only proposals, created by the Independent Budget Analyst, some San Diegans already have strong opinions. One...
Chula Vista Police Department's 18th annual toy giveaway draws more than 500 families
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Department partnered with local South Bay sponsors and the community to spread holiday cheer and feed hundreds of hungry tummies. Officers in Christmas antlers, Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy sparkling smiles, and you can't forget the Chick-fil-A cow! Those were just a few highlights at Chula Vista Police Department's 18th Annual Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway at Walmart in the 1100 block of Broadway, Chula Vista.
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Birch Aquarium launches monthly ‘Oceans at Night’ event with drinks, food, and bioluminescence
SAN DIEGO — Starting in January, the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla will begin offering visitors a chance to see bioluminescense, bioflorescence, and underwater acoustics as part of their monthly ‘Oceans at Night’ program. For one night on a select Thursday of each month, the aquarium will...
First night of Hanukkah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes
SAN DIEGO — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. "Tonight, we light the menorah; one candle for each night. It’s a holiday commemorating when we won a battle, and we had enough oil left for one night that lasted eight nights," said Diane Voit, a Jewish mother in San Diego.
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash identified
A 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in the Ocean Beach area has been identified, medical officials said.
Flavored vape and menthol cigarettes banned in California
SAN DIEGO — People who vape are saying goodbye to flavored products, which are now gone from store shelves; that includes smokers having to give up menthol cigarettes. The state-wide ban went into effect Wednesday. CBS 8 called more than 20 local smoke shops and liquor stores. None of...
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire; family returned home from a movie to find their home burned
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
Horses ‘Ace’ and ‘Maestro’ with volunteer mounted patrol make appearance in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A pair of four-legged ambassadors were out on patrol for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Monday at the Santee Trolley Square Shopping Mall. Two horses, Ace and Maestro, along with Mounted Patrol volunteers, were spreading holiday cheer to unsuspecting shoppers in the parking lot outside Target.
