ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

Curly Wolf
3d ago

Typical money diversion. Excuses for the spending are like noses,special projects like; Drag Queen story hour.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Clark County pushes forward with education boards in hopes community can help CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community Education Advisory Boards could be a way for members of the community to improve Clark County schools on a range of issues. Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced an ordinance to adopt a new chapter of the Clark County code to establish the community education boards. The measure was approved and a public hearing was scheduled for January 3 at 10 AM.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodservicedirector.com

Nevada extends universal free meals for another year

Nevada students will continue to receive universal free meals at school for the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to a new allotment of federal funds. The state’s Interim Finance Committee approved $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue offering the free meals. Earlier this summer, the state...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

37 States Prefer Beach Vacations; Not Nevada

Vacations are booked everyday to different parts of the world for culture enriching experiences, adventurous sight seeing and indulging on plates of food that you can’t make at home. The dream vacation looks different for everyone as warm and cold weather play a factor in travel destinations. Our friends...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
intothelightadventures.com

The Back Roads in Nevada

The Back Roads in Nevada, we did a lot of exploring when we were camping in Nevada last winter. Every corner we turned was a surprising new landscape to see, something most unexpected at times. We headed out one morning from the little town of Pioche and saw mountains off...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah

ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership

Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
NYE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy