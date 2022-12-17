Read full article on original website
Curly Wolf
3d ago
Typical money diversion. Excuses for the spending are like noses,special projects like; Drag Queen story hour.
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Clark County pushes forward with education boards in hopes community can help CCSD
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community Education Advisory Boards could be a way for members of the community to improve Clark County schools on a range of issues. Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced an ordinance to adopt a new chapter of the Clark County code to establish the community education boards. The measure was approved and a public hearing was scheduled for January 3 at 10 AM.
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says changes to online login process to be implemented for unemployment claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is advising claimants that updated protection measures will be implemented on its unemployment portal. According to a news release, the new measures are meant “to protect the identity of claimants and continue to keep accounts safe...
Elisa Cafferata resigns as director of DETR
The director of DETR officially announced her resignation. The resignation will go into effect on January 2, 2023.
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
news3lv.com
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
foodservicedirector.com
Nevada extends universal free meals for another year
Nevada students will continue to receive universal free meals at school for the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to a new allotment of federal funds. The state’s Interim Finance Committee approved $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue offering the free meals. Earlier this summer, the state...
news3lv.com
Short-term rental hosts celebrate preliminary injunction against Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Eighth Judicial District Court granted a preliminary injunction against Clark County and the State of Nevada after a property rights group filed a lawsuit in August to challenge the county's short-term rental ordinance. Lawsuit filed by the Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association...
jammin1057.com
37 States Prefer Beach Vacations; Not Nevada
Vacations are booked everyday to different parts of the world for culture enriching experiences, adventurous sight seeing and indulging on plates of food that you can’t make at home. The dream vacation looks different for everyone as warm and cold weather play a factor in travel destinations. Our friends...
Fox5 KVVU
Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening. Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November...
Nevada to receive over $5.7 million to improve internet access
Nevada will receive over $5.7 million in federal funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
Nevada Appeal
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
news3lv.com
Nevada 211 helps residents connect with resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is making it easy for you to get connected to the state's health and human service resources. Director Lisa Martin joined us to explain more.
intothelightadventures.com
The Back Roads in Nevada
The Back Roads in Nevada, we did a lot of exploring when we were camping in Nevada last winter. Every corner we turned was a surprising new landscape to see, something most unexpected at times. We headed out one morning from the little town of Pioche and saw mountains off...
Elko Daily Free Press
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership
Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
news3lv.com
Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
pvtimes.com
Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore selected for justice of peace seat
Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires in January 2025. She fills the vacancy following the August death of Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson, who had...
news3lv.com
NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
