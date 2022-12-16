Read full article on original website
Dredging To Maintain Shipping Channel On Snake River Set To Begin Next Month
Dredging to maintain the shipping channel on the Snake River in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is scheduled to being next month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to remove accumulated sediment from the channel near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers. The dredged material will be disposed of in the river near Blyton Landing downstream. The dredging will cost about 6 million dollars. The work will be complete by the end of February.
2023 Craft & Food Jury Registration open to Prospective Vendors
The City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission invites individuals with small, independent and start-up enterprises to participate in the annual Moscow Farmers Market Craft and Food juries. Prospective vendors are encouraged to submit reservation forms for one of three jury dates. Reservations must be submitted by...
Palouse Land Trust presents Winter Solstice Stroll at Idler’s Rest
Palouse Land Trust presents a Winter Solstice Stroll this Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Idler’s Rest just North of Moscow at the bottom of Moscow Mountain. There will be hot cocoa and cider and information about the history, animals, and plants that inhabit the preserve. This...
Grant Awarded To Help Fund Roof Repairs For Old St. Ignatius Hospital In Colfax
The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation has allocated a grant to help renovate the old Saint Ignatius Hospital in Colfax. The organization has allocated 11 grants worth up to 2,000 dollars for its 2023 awards program. The Friends of Saint Ignatius Hospital received a grant to help pay for roof repairs.
Winter Storm Warning & Wind Chill Watch Issued For The Palouse
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Watch for the Palouse. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 Wednesday morning. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Wind Chill Watch runs from late tonight through Thursday night. Wind chills...
WSU students take top prizes at Northwest regional Design-Build competition
Student teams from WSU’s School of Design and Construction took top prizes at the Northwest regional Design-Build Institute of America student competition. Two multidisciplinary teams including students from construction engineering, architecture, construction management, and civil engineering took first and second prize in the competition held earlier this fall. The...
Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance asks public to keep fire hydrants clear
Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance asks the public to keep neighborhood fire hydrants clear of snow. Firefighters and Kodiak need quick access to the hydrants in a emergency. Keep a 3’ space cleared around the hydrant, and a cleared path to the street. Fire hydrants provide our firefighters the...
Moscow Police Investigation Into Who Killed UI Students Involves 10,000 Tips & Leads
Moscow police detectives have received thousands of tips and leads as part of their investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released an update on the investigation Monday. Police say they have received 10,000 tips and leads from the public. Moscow Police say detectives are making progress regarding the white 2011 through 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near where the students were killed during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant or occupants of the vehicle may have critical information about the case.
Name Of Man Killed In Thursday Morning’s Officer-Involved Shooting In Pullman Released
The Whitman County Coroner has released the name of the man who was killed in last week’s officer-involved shooting in Pullman. 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka died from a gunshot wound early Thursday morning during the incident on Latah Street near the Washington State University campus. Coroner Annie Pillers has ruled the manner of death of homicide.
