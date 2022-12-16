Moscow police detectives have received thousands of tips and leads as part of their investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. The agency released an update on the investigation Monday. Police say they have received 10,000 tips and leads from the public. Moscow Police say detectives are making progress regarding the white 2011 through 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near where the students were killed during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant or occupants of the vehicle may have critical information about the case.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO