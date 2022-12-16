Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin adds in-state athlete Nolan Vils as a preferred walk-on
Sauk Prairie defensive lineman Nolan Vilas has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers as a preferred walk-on in the 2023 recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
Channel 3000
Former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema signs six-year deal with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Badgers fans will have to get used to seeing their former head coach on the opposing sideline. Bret Bielema signed a new six-year contract with the University of Illinois, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. Bielema was Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006 to 2012 and led the Badgers to three-straight Big Ten titles.
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers climb to No. 17 in AP poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 17 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 19.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Former Badgers Safety Chooses New School
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players from the 2022 season hit the transfer portal this year. It makes sense, as the Badgers fired Paul Chryst and hired Luke Fickell. The Badgers program will be rebuilt to fit Fickell’s style. One former Badgers defender, who announced his intention to leave Madison in early December, chose their new destination on Monday.
Yahoo!
Badgers football players and recruits departing during coaching changes
We'll keep this list updated as information rolls in on players who decide to transfer from the University of Wisconsin football team or re-open their commitment in the aftermath of the university hiring Luke Fickell as its next head football coach. Some players had already announced an intention to transfer following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst.
wisportsheroics.com
Four Star Defensive Back Loves Luke Fickell’s Vision For Wisconsin
Luke Fickell and his staff have been on a tear on the recruiting trail lately. After a week of nabbing three and four-star recruits, the Badgers got QB Nick Evers from the transfer portal. With additions like these, it is no wonder that more recruits are starting to give Wisconsin a look. Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden visited Madison this past week. Amare Snowden loved the vision that Luke Fickell has for Wisconsin.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Fullerton Ready to Join the Badger Family
Matthew Fullerton worried the stress fracture in his ankle would impact more than just his tennis. He feared it would hinder his college recruiting. Fullerton suffered the injury during the prime time of the process when college coaches were watching and checking his scores. As other players his age began committing, Fullerton wondered if he was missing out on some great opportunities.
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
nbc15.com
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
None hospitalized, three vehicles damaged in west Madison rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. — Three vehicles were damaged Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Madison’s west side. Police were called to the intersection of North Gammon and Old Sauk roads just after 2 p.m. One vehicle was found rolled over at the scene. A witness told officers that one vehicle had run a red light and struck another. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
