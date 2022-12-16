Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers climb to No. 17 in AP poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 17 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 19.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota adds 2023 commitment from LB out of Chicago
Minnesota landed another piece to the 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from a linebacker out of Chicago Sunday evening. The player is Matt Kingsbury, a 6-foot-3 and 235 lb. LB out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247Sports rates Kingsbury as the No. 116 LB nationally for the cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Former Badgers Safety Chooses New School
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players from the 2022 season hit the transfer portal this year. It makes sense, as the Badgers fired Paul Chryst and hired Luke Fickell. The Badgers program will be rebuilt to fit Fickell’s style. One former Badgers defender, who announced his intention to leave Madison in early December, chose their new destination on Monday.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Fullerton Ready to Join the Badger Family
Matthew Fullerton worried the stress fracture in his ankle would impact more than just his tennis. He feared it would hinder his college recruiting. Fullerton suffered the injury during the prime time of the process when college coaches were watching and checking his scores. As other players his age began committing, Fullerton wondered if he was missing out on some great opportunities.
wisportsheroics.com
Four Star Defensive Back Loves Luke Fickell’s Vision For Wisconsin
Luke Fickell and his staff have been on a tear on the recruiting trail lately. After a week of nabbing three and four-star recruits, the Badgers got QB Nick Evers from the transfer portal. With additions like these, it is no wonder that more recruits are starting to give Wisconsin a look. Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden visited Madison this past week. Amare Snowden loved the vision that Luke Fickell has for Wisconsin.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Recruiting: LB Matt Kingsbury commits to the Gophers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a verbal commitment from Illinois linebacker prospect Matt Kingsbury. Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. hosted Kingsbury for an official visit this weekend before offering him a scholarship, which he then accepted. Get to know Matt Kingsbury. Height: 6’3”. Weight: 235. Power...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
West Salem boys stays perfect with win in Madison
MADISON — The West Salem High School boys basketball team dominated in the second half of Saturday’s 60Eight Tournament game against Verona, winning 81-60 at Madison College. After a tightly contested first half where the Panthers (4-0) led by just two points at the break, West Salem outscored...
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so I’m hoping to go in hot off the punch lines, you know, slip...
wissports.net
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
middletontimes.com
Ronald S. Endres
Ronald "Ron" S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully in Madison, on Nov. 26, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Madison, the second oldest child of Albert Mathias Endres and his wife Bernadette Catherine (Hellenbrand) Endres.
Comments / 0