ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: Bitrue Chief Strategy Officer Comments on Ripple Partnership

The Chief Strategy Officer of cryptocurrency trading platform Bitrue, Robert Quartly-Janeiro, has commented on the firm’s partnership with Ripple, the largest $XRP player in the industry, and on the token’s future. In a statement shared with CryptoGlobe, Quartly-Janeiro noted that Ripple is a project that has been operating...
cryptoglobe.com

$SOL: Real Vision CEO Says Solana Team Is ‘Unlocking Something Big’

On 16 December 2022, a former Goldman Sachs executive explained why he is bullish on smart contracts platform Solana ($SOL). Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay for transactions. Solana aims...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC, $ETH, and $SHIB Were Binance’s “3 Most-Watched Cryptos in 2022”

Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, made a rather surprising announcement on Sunday (18 December 2022). Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was created in 2020...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Enthusiast Implants NFC Chip In His Hand to Make BTC Lightning Payments

An IT professional based in Switzerland has taken the concept of using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to a whole new level by surgically implanting an NFC chip into his hand. According to a report by Cointelegraph, the individual, who goes by the pseudonym F418, decided to experiment with body modification and the Lightning Network for fun, but he advises other Bitcoin enthusiasts not to follow in his footsteps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy