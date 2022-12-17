‘They just absolutely tank’: Hospitals filling up with flu, RSV illnesses in kids

SPOKANE, Wash. — Illnesses are surging across the region, and hospitals are struggling to find space for patients.

COVID isn’t causing as much concern this year, but parents and caregivers are worried because almost every state in the country is recording high or very high levels of flu activity, according to the CDC.

RSV and the flu are at their highest levels since 2017, according to Providence hospitals. Kids are being hit the hardest.

“It’s not fun being sick around the holidays,” said Mike Conrad, whose daughter was recently sick.

It’s terrible for parents when their kids aren’t healthy.

“They look good and then the next thing you know — they just absolutely tank, and they’re in the drain,” he added.

His 7-year-old came down with a fever and had to miss school for days, and she’s not alone.

“Unfortunately, the tragic part of these infections, is that children are being impacted the most by this current surge,” said Dr. Dan Getz. He’s the chief medical officer for Providence.

More kids are coming down with the flu and RSV, and caring for kids is complicated.

“We reached a point last week where the entire state was down to one bed left in the ICU for children across the state so very very high capacity with children that are in,” Getz added.

Mike’s daughter thankfully didn’t have to go to the hospital but another issue is making sickness harder to cure.

“I went to a Rite Aid to pick up some Tylenol or kids Ibuprofen, and the shelves were completely empty,” Conrad concluded.

He’s encouraging parents to stock up on any medicines they find and make sure kids are washing their hands often. It’s too soon to tell how long this surge will last but trying to prevent illness by staying home if you’re sick and getting a flu shot will hopefully help us all make it through these winter sicknesses.

