Bakersfield organ donor to be featured on Rose Parade float alongside local recipient

Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
GET bus offering free rides Sunday due to high AQI
That is why Golden Empire Transit will provide free rides to the community in response to the high AQI number.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Bakersfield Californian
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield
Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local home market resumes median-price slide
Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
Bakersfield Californian
Man found guilty of gang-related murder
A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: 3-year-old boy in unsecured car seat ejected from car in 3-vehicle crash
A 3-year-old boy was injured in a three-car collision on Highway 65 after he was ejected while in an unsecured car seat from a vehicle’s window early Wednesday evening. Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Jimmy Parham, a 40-year-old Porterville man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on the same road. Parham was going around 53 to 54 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searching for missing woman, 19
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
Man fatally shot in Porterville
A man was murdered in Porterville on Sunday, Dec 18th. According to the Porterville Police Department, Rudolph Duran Pina, 26, was shot to death near the 300 block of South A Street around 5:30 p.m.
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers identified
A domestic violence suspect that was shot and killed by Woodlake police has been identified.
Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
Bakersfield Californian
New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024
Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has purchased property for the upcoming Lake Isabella Visitor Center. “Acquisition of this property by the Army Corps is a major step forward and marks the beginning of the end to bring this visitor center to fruition,” the Bakersfield Republican said in a statement.
Over 100 malnourished animals recovering after being found at Tulare County ranch
The suspect has been charged with 44 felony counts of cruelty to animals.
