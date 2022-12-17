Man who jumped from Boston high-rise charged with murder 00:40

BOSTON - A man who allegedly jumped out of a 12th story window in Boston after police found him with a body is now charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, allegedly killed Jose Aponte in his apartment.

In court Friday, a prosecutor said Perry and Aponte had been dating, but had problems recently.

Aponte's family became worried when he didn't show up for work and they received a strangely worded text from his phone, saying he was sick.

When police arrived Monday, Aponte was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."

A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fired foam projectiles at him.

Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry.

Perry is being held without bail.