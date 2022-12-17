San Diego State DB CJ Baskerville Transfers to Texas Tech

San Diego State safety CJ Baskerville announced that he will transfer to Texas Tech.

San Diego State sophomore defensive back CJ Baskerville - who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 - has made a decision on where he'll next play football, and it's one that will see the young safety return to his home state of Texas.

Baskerville has announced that he'll be matriculating to Lubbock to play for Texas Tech in 2023, and that's good news for the Red Raiders.

At 6-foot-2, 210-pounds the Katy, Texas, native has the size to play Tech's hybrid STAR position, which has been vacated by an NFL-bound Marquis "Muddy" Waters. Baskerville, a former prospect in the class of 2021, could compete for playing time right away on this Red Raider defense.

Last year at San Diego State, he totaled 36 tackles and three pass deflections in just seven games, but Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire thinks Baskerville is capable of more.

McGuire reportedly sees Baskerville fitting into that hybrid role, playing both deep in coverage and up in the box. He could be just the replacement that Tech is looking for at that spot.

Baskerville's arrival signifies McGuire's continued commitment to recruiting players from Texas . A former high school head coach in the state, McGuire knows that there's goldmine of talent there and sees value in building a program of local kids. In fact, Baskerville says he first heard about Tech's interest through his own former high school coach, a close friend of McGuire's.

Once the offer was on the table, Baskerville couldn't pass up the opportunity to return home and play with teammates he's known for years. He's just the latest addition to this Red Raider locomotive that's continuing to pick up speed as bowl season gets underway.

Tech will close out the year against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, before Baskerville and the rest of the newest Red Raiders come in to make some waves this spring in preparation for 2023.

