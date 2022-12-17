ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 53, Westview 51

Argos 64, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Barr-Reeve 46, Eastern (Greene) 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Madison 39

Beech Grove 64, Franklin 58

Benton Central 55, W. Lafayette 45

Bloomington Lighthouse 60, White River Valley 55

Blue River 60, Daleville 40

Boone Grove 54, Tri-Township 45

Brownsburg 63, Avon 48

Brownstown 62, N. Harrison 32

Carmel 48, Indpls N. Central 40

Carroll (Flora) 59, Rossville 38

Cascade 41, Triton Central 38

Castle 62, Evansville Reitz 56

Center Grove 81, Whiteland 52

Christel House Manual 94, Indpls International 34

Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Clay City 52, Monrovia 34

Columbia City 81, E. Noble 76

Columbus North 68, Columbus East 28

Connersville 56, S. Dearborn 38

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Hammond Science and Tech 33

Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 38

Crawfordsville 45, N. Montgomery 39

Culver Academy 55, Indpls Park Tudor 47

Decatur Central 62, Mooresville 49

Delta 47, Jay Co. 29

Eastern (Greentown) 57, Sheridan 52

Eastern Hancock 67, Knightstown 10

Elwood 38, Blackford 37

Ev. Day 80, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 52

Evansville Bosse 68, Washington 56

Evansville Mater Dei 54, N. Posey 51

Evansville Memorial 73, Heritage Hills 51

Fishers 65, Hamilton Southeastern 60

Fountain Central 63, Attica 15

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 44, OT

Ft. Wayne North 61, Ft. Wayne Snider 54

Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne South 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, OT

Glenn 52, S. Bend Washington 31

Greenfield 54, Yorktown 45

Greenwood 54, Speedway 44

Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Christian 51

Hamilton Hts. 57, Western 52

Hammond Central 81, Gary 21st Century 73, OT

Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66, OT

Henryville 59, Lanesville 30

Heritage 64, S. Adams 24

Hobart 55, Lowell 49

Homestead 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 60

Illiana Christian 56, River Forest 42

Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 46

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47

Indpls Lutheran 71, Southwestern (Shelby) 20

Jasper 62, Boonville 50

Jeffersonville 77, Silver Creek 56

Knox 53, Caston 47

Kokomo 90, Marion 72

Kouts 55, Westville 51

LaPorte 80, Griffith 49

LaVille 56, Pioneer 37

Lafayette Catholic 50, Covington 35

Lafayette Harrison 56, McCutcheon 40

Lafayette Jeff 61, Logansport 25

Lakeland 58, Eastside 31

Lapel 44, Monroe Central 29

Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Pike 64

Lebanon 63, Danville 46

Leo 54, Huntington North 36

Liberty Christian 83, Anderson Prep Academy 47

Linton 75, Shakamak 34

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, Columbus HomeSchool 67

Maconaquah 78, Northwestern 62

Madison Shawe 64, Crothersville 54

Madison-Grant 57, Mississinewa 51

Manchester 71, Southwood 67

Milan 55, E. Central 44

Mishawaka 52, Concord 30

Mitchell 69, N. Knox 37

Morgan Twp. 66, Hebron 52

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Shelbyville 42

Munster 46, Crown Point 44

New Albany 50, Orleans 42

New Haven 64, Bellmont 55

New Palestine 85, New Castle 60

New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51

North Vigo 40, Bloomington South 31

NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30

Northeastern 55, Shenandoah 41

Northridge 71, Goshen 32

Northview 68, N. Putnam 64

Norwell 66, DeKalb 49

Oak Hill 44, Frankton 25

Penn 79, Bremen 16

Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Prairie Hts. 74, Churubusco 33

Providence 44, Floyd Central 33

Rising Sun 75, New Washington 63

Riverton Parke 57, Union (Dugger) 50

Rochester 63, N. Miami 38

Rock Creek Academy 73, Indpls Irvington 31

S. Bend Adams 71, S. Bend Clay 67

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, S. Bend Riley 65

S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Christian Academy 51

S. Decatur 56, Morristown 38

S. Putnam 65, W. Vigo 58

S. Spencer 49, Gibson Southern 37

Scottsburg 68, Corydon 45

Shoals 53, Medora 34

South Vigo 68, S. Vermillion 49

Southern Wells 66, Bluffton 61

Southmont 36, Western Boone 28

Southport 45, Bloomington North 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Jac-Cen-Del 46

Springs Valley 61, Perry Central 60

Sullivan 57, Greencastle 50

Taylor 59, Delphi 49

Tecumseh 51, Tell City 37

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42

Tipton 59, Cass 53

Tri 64, Cowan 54

Tri-Central 75, Clinton Central 55

Tri-County 52, N. White 43

Triton 64, Winamac 36

Twin Lakes 43, Frankfort 38

University 65, Indpls Brebeuf 63

Valparaiso 66, E. Chicago Central 51

Vincennes (South Knox— 70, Washington Catholic 26

Vincennes 56, Princeton 50

W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54

Wabash 79, Northfield 46

Wapahani 80, Wes-Del 47

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40

Westfield 48, Noblesville 43

Whiting 49, Chicago Washington, Ill. 27

Winchester 61, Union Co. 32

Woodlan 55, Adams Central 43

Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 40

Washington County Invitational=

First Round=

Borden 67, Salem 38

Eastern (Pekin) 47, W. Washington 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

