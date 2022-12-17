Read full article on original website
Sassypants
5d ago
The Republican party must stop DICTATING our votes.. They are going to extreme to control all voters.. Our men and women can fight for our Country.. ?? But they cant vote or use their military ID.. ???
Reply(2)
25
Jim Kalna
4d ago
Ohio GOP with heavy partisan gerrymandering, stringent voter suppression, and now screwing military, etc, clearly placing self interest over democratic voting rights
Reply
14
flashgordon n co
4d ago
the military isn't at war so the Republicans could give a fk about them the war machines are shut down not making them money
Reply(3)
12
Related
WSYX ABC6
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
iheart.com
You will no longer be able to get the Callery Pear in Ohio
Callery Pear sales are coming to an END. As of January 7th, 2023, Callery Pear, Pyrus calleryana and its cultivars will no longer be able to be bought or sold in Ohio. This is the end of the 5 year grace period set forth by the Ohio Department of Agriculture from January 7th, 2018.
tobaccoreporter.com
Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
13abc.com
DeWine announces support for rehabilitation projects which will restore historic Ohio buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for rehabilitation projects which will help restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio, including multiple here in northwest Ohio. DeWine’s office says the projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
truthaboutpetfood.com
New Ohio Law Small Step In The Right Direction
Ohio Senate Bill 164 has taken a stance that no other state has done. Ohio has specifically prohibited bodies of dead cats and dogs from being processed as pet food ingredients. On December 14, 2022 the state of Ohio passed “Goddard’s Law”, Senate Bill 164 which states (bold added):...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
WCPO
'I regret that deeply': Ohio attorney general revisits comments on 10-year-old girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The...
Citing Medicaid costs, DeWine calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican governors calling on Biden to let the federally declared Public Health Emergency for COVID expire in April.
Cleveland Jewish News
In Ohio, ‘zoombombing’ a religious service can now net jail time, thanks to advocacy by Jewish groups
(JTA) — In its closing session, Ohio’s legislature passed a law imposing penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for “zoom-bombing” religious services, a practice that antisemites have used to intimidate Jews. The law, “Increasing Penalties for Disturbing a Religious Service,”...
Staffing shortage handcuffs Ohio troopers, as Highway Patrol writes far fewer tickets in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State troopers are writing far fewer tickets this year compared to 2021, the result of a staffing shortage that has hindered enforcement on Ohio’s roadways. The effect is most clearly seen in Cuyahoga County, where arrests for drunken driving are down by half compared to...
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
Beacon
Lake Erie walleye anglers get great news for the New Year!
Lake Erie fishermen have been enjoying a walleye fishing bonanza that seems to get better each year, and that good news continued this week. Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) fisheries biologists reported an unprecedented fifth straight excellent walleye hatch documented by late summer trawl surveys. This year’s walleye reproductive success...
Ohio’s ‘Frackgate’ controversy predicted backlash to drilling under state parks
Ohio law has said an agency “may” lease land for oil and gas drilling. House Bill 507, which passed the Senate and House, would change that to say the agency “shall” lease the land “in good faith.”
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
fivereasonssports.com
Top 5 Reasons Ohio Sports Betting Market Will Be Among Largest in US
Ohio sports bettors have been waiting patiently for online sportsbooks to go live and the wait is finally over. As of Jan 1, 2023 online sports betting will be live and bettors can take advantage of some insane Ohio sportsbook promo codes from the top operators. As analysts take a...
Comments / 64