Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 53, Doddridge County 46
East Fairmont 55, Charleston Catholic 46
Elkins 42, Liberty Harrison 23
Gilmer County 66, Clay County 33
James Monroe 62, Greenbrier West 44
Jefferson 61, James Wood, Va. 40
John Marshall 58, Capital 31
Lincoln 60, Keyser 54, OT
Mingo Central 63, Westside 39
Nitro 51, Herbert Hoover 43
Northern Garrett, Md. 49, East Hardy 43
Petersburg 64, Musselman 59
Ritchie County 48, Wirt County 32
Roane County 66, Buffalo 30
Robert C. Byrd 42, Bridgeport 30
Steubenville, Ohio 55, Madonna 12
Tolsia 63, Cross Lanes Christian 29
Trinity 63, Notre Dame 14
Tucker County 66, Pocahontas County 22
Wayne 50, St. Albans 29
Williamstown 52, Ravenswood 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0