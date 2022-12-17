ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 53, Doddridge County 46

East Fairmont 55, Charleston Catholic 46

Elkins 42, Liberty Harrison 23

Gilmer County 66, Clay County 33

James Monroe 62, Greenbrier West 44

Jefferson 61, James Wood, Va. 40

John Marshall 58, Capital 31

Lincoln 60, Keyser 54, OT

Mingo Central 63, Westside 39

Nitro 51, Herbert Hoover 43

Northern Garrett, Md. 49, East Hardy 43

Petersburg 64, Musselman 59

Ritchie County 48, Wirt County 32

Roane County 66, Buffalo 30

Robert C. Byrd 42, Bridgeport 30

Steubenville, Ohio 55, Madonna 12

Tolsia 63, Cross Lanes Christian 29

Trinity 63, Notre Dame 14

Tucker County 66, Pocahontas County 22

Wayne 50, St. Albans 29

Williamstown 52, Ravenswood 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

