Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
Related
sanbenito.com
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
KSBW.com
Anderson Dam one steps closer to being seismically safe
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Valley Water unveiled its tunnel project update at the Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill, on Thursday. The construction of the project took place in November as Valley Water reached a projected milestone when crews began excavating a new outlet tunnel that ran roughly 20-feet in diameter.
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
SFGate
Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: New Info]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—His Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since.
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Morgan Hill Times
New mayor, council members take seats in Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill’s new mayor, Mark Turner, and District D Councilmember Marilyn Librers were sworn in and welcomed to the dais at the Dec. 14 meeting at City Hall meeting chambers. Also sworn in was Morgan Hill District B Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran, who was reelected to a second term...
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake
EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
NBC Bay Area
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
Morgan Hill Times
District breaks ground for Britton Student Union
Students, teachers, faculty and administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of Britton Middle School’s new student union building on Dec. 9. The project is the last of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Campus Master Plan phases, according to district staff. When complete, the building will house Britton Middle School’s new...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
getnews.info
INFINITI of San Jose Is a Renowned Car Dealership San Jose Company For Luxury Car Dealership And Premium Used Cars With The Best Christmas Deals
INFINITI of San Jose offers unbeatable Christmas car deals, making luxury car ownership more accessible than ever. This San Jose dealership has a large selection of premium used cars, including top-of-the-line models. With a personalized approach to customer service and years of experience in the industry, the company has become the trusted source for luxury cars in the city.
Comments / 0