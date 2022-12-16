ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

sanbenito.com

Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156

Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose

San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Anderson Dam one steps closer to being seismically safe

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Valley Water unveiled its tunnel project update at the Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill, on Thursday. The construction of the project took place in November as Valley Water reached a projected milestone when crews began excavating a new outlet tunnel that ran roughly 20-feet in diameter.
MORGAN HILL, CA
SFGate

Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday

Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

New mayor, council members take seats in Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill’s new mayor, Mark Turner, and District D Councilmember Marilyn Librers were sworn in and welcomed to the dais at the Dec. 14 meeting at City Hall meeting chambers. Also sworn in was Morgan Hill District B Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran, who was reelected to a second term...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake

EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
BERKELEY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

District breaks ground for Britton Student Union

Students, teachers, faculty and administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of Britton Middle School’s new student union building on Dec. 9. The project is the last of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Campus Master Plan phases, according to district staff. When complete, the building will house Britton Middle School’s new...
MORGAN HILL, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
SAN JOSE, CA

