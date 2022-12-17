Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Broncos' Wilson 'super aware' as he returns to lineup
DENVER — The last we saw of Russell Wilson, he wasn’t seeing us. Not through clear vision, he wasn’t. Knocked groggy – checked that, knocked OUT – after getting driven into Empower Field at Mile High’s grass field 10 days ago by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Wilson was held out of the Broncos’ following game this past Sunday against Arizona even though he passed the concussion protocol by Friday of last week.
Broncos cornerback ends team's Pro Bowl drought
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The players and coaches knew what the fans didn't -- Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is a Pro Bowl player. Although he wasn't among the top 10 cornerbacks in the most recently released fan voting results, Surtain got the nod from his player peers and coaches to become the first Broncos player to earn a Pro Bowl nod in two years.
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman in hospice with rare cancer
DENVER — Ronnie Hillman, the leading rushing on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team, has been placed in hospice in Atlanta, a source confirmed to 9NEWS following social media posts of several of his former teammates. Hillman, 31, was diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare...
Deion Sanders, CU Buffs secure more commitments during second big recruiting weekend
The Deion Sanders impact is in full effect. Coach Prime returned to Boulder — this time for good — after Jackson State’s overtime loss in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. The second big recruiting weekend of his tenure was underway. More than a dozen players, both high...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman receives Crystal Ball prediction for Pac-12 team
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman could be going to the hottest destination as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Coleman received a crystal ball projection to land at Colorado. The Buffaloes have become 1 of college football’s more intriguing programs entering Wednesday’s Early Signing Period following the hiring of Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist...
Avalanche trade for forward Denis Malgin
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dryden Hunt. Malgin, 25, has recorded four points (2g/2a) in 23 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. A fourth-round selection (102nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Malgin has played in 215 career NHL contests with the Panthers and Maple Leafs, totaling 64 points (30g/34a).
KDVR.com
Get ready for a 40 degree drop
A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. Toy drive at Coors Field. Thousands of toys were at Coors Field for families...
These are the coldest temperatures on record in Denver
An arctic blast will arrive to the Denver metro area on Wednesday night, bringing extremely cold temperatures and snow.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Christian University Is ‘Safest’ Campus in CO Because ‘We’re Committed to Jesus,’ Claims University Leader
Colorado Christian University (CCU) is “honestly, the safest campus in Colorado because we’re deeply committed to Jesus,” said Jeff Hunt, a CCU leader on his podcast last month. “There’s not a lot of craziness going on.”. Hunt didn’t respond to an email seeking data to...
Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avalanche beat Isles 1-0 in shootout
DENVER — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
Here are emergency warming centers across the Denver metro area
DENVER — With temperatures forecasted to be dangerously cold due to a front bringing arctic air into Colorado on Wednesday night, several cities around the Denver metro area are opening doors as warming centers. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged "everyone to stay inside, to seek shelter and to limit...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
