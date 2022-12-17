Read full article on original website
Intech Selects SimCorp for Investment Operations Service Solution
Intech, a quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, and other institutional investors worldwide, has selected SimCorp as its partner for the implementation of SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution. The agreement “covers the integration of SimCorp’s full lifecycle management service to support all of Intech’s...
Canadian Stock Exchange, Mawer Partners Invest in Securities Crowdfunding Provider DealMaker
DealMaker, recognized as one of the fastest-growing private firms in Canada, has raised growth capital, according to a corporate statement. DealMaker, while based in Canada, offers services in the US as well as pursuing global markets. DealMaker is both a broker-dealer as well a tech platform that enables online capital formation under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D – along with Canadian exemptions.
Risk Management Firm Acin Receives Investment from JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group
Acin, the global operational risk control data network, announced it has closed $24 million in Series B funding from a strategic consortium of banks, “comprised of JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group.”. The investment round was also “supported by existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital...
VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech
Nemesis Technologies, a venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announced that it is on course to become the world’s “largest” digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies...
StartEngine Raised $189 Million in 2022, Considering More Acquisitions
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, reports that it has raised over $189 million in 2022. StartEngine offers securities mainly under Reg CF and Reg A+ but Reg D as well. According to a blog post, StartEngine claims to be raising more than two top...
Fintech Firm Conotoxia Introduces Multi-Currency Card 2.0 for Relatives, Workers
Fintech firm Conotoxia has launched a multi-currency card 2.0. The new product makes it possible “to share cards with family members or company employees.”. Users of the global fintech Conotoxia can now “order and share their cards with others.” Owners of the multi-currency 2.0 card “can easily pass the card on to others in the mobile app or web panel and top up the account.” After a free, swift registration, other people can “use the new product as they wish.”
Cardano Foundation CEO Comments on 2022 Developments, Shares 2023 Predictions
Cardano Foundation, the Swiss non-profit that promotes the growth of the Cardano protocol and contributes to the advancement and development of blockchain technology, has shared key updates and insights with Crowdfund Insider. Frederik Gregaard, the CEO of the Foundation, has commented on his thoughts about the crypto and blockchain space...
Edison Partners Invests in Schedule K-1 Automation Disruptor K1x, Inc.
Edison Partners, a growth equity investment firm, announced a $15 million investment in K1x, the provider of automated solutions for aggregation and packet production for the Schedule K-1 federal tax form and end-to-end tax return solutions for tax-exempt organizations. The investment closely “follows K1x’s acquisition of tax-technology products from Crowe...
BlockTower Credit, MakerDAO to Fund $220M of Real-World Assets via Centrifuge
The team at Centrifuge is pleased to close the year with the official launch of a $220 million fund with their partners BlockTower Credit and MakerDAO. The executive vote passed on Sunday, December 11, and Maker will “deploy four vaults to fund investments in real-world assets (RWA), originated by BlockTower and issued on-chain through Centrifuge.”
GenesisAI Raises Growth Capital on Netcapital
GenesisAI is raising money on Netcapital as it aims to create an open marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. According to the offering page, GenesisAI is raising up to $3 million under Reg CF. Investors are receiving Class A Common Stock at a pre-money valuation of $204 million. As it stands today, the securities offering has raised $193,000 with a deadline in January. The offering was extended several weeks back. This is a side-by-side securities offering as GenesisAI is running a Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors at the same time. GenesisAI states that it previously raised $4.8 million from 4,200+ investors in both Reg CF and Reg D offerings.
SeedBlink Reports €150 Million in Online Capital Formation Since Launch in 2019
a co-investment platform, says it has raised €150 million in funding since its launch in 2019. In Bulgaria, its home market, SeedBlink reports having raised €2.69 million since launching domestically. SeedBlink claims more than 200 investment partners, including Bulgarian Eleven Ventures, LAUNCHub Ventures, Silverline Capital, and Vitosha Venture Partners. As a co-investment platform, SeedBlink joins institutional investors alongside individual investors to fund early-stage, private firms. SeedBlink revealed the data as part of its Annual Report.
Binance Pay, Pyypl to Bring Users a Secure Online Transaction Experience
The world of blockchain and crypto is becoming ever more “integrated” into our everyday lives as the Web3 space continues to grow, according to an update from Binance. To help their users do more with their Binance account, the digital asset firm has partnered with Pyypl, a non-bank digital wallet app that “gives users around the world access to the financial system via a smartphone.”
London Stock Exchange Group to Acquire Acadia to Improve Post-Trade Offering
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) announced that it has agreed to acquire Acadia, a provider of automated uncleared margin processing and integrated risk and optimization services for the global derivatives community. The acquisition furthers LSEG’s strategy “to enhance and grow its multi-asset Post Trade offering for the uncleared derivatives...
Digital Assets: Kava, Bitget Exchange Aim to Bring More Traders into Web3
Kava has partnered with cryptocurrency trading platform, Bitget. The partnership includes the KAVA token listing on the Bitget exchange Innovation Zone. By partnering with Bitget, Kava aims “to increase the liquidity of KAVA tokens by making it easier for users to access a wide range of trading pairs and currencies.”
OKX Chain Introduces Liquid Staking to Improve Holders’ Assets Liquidity, Utilization
OKC (OKX Chain), the EVM and IBC-compatible chain backed by OKX – the world’s “second-largest” crypto exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of their Liquid Staking protocol. Liquid Staking is meant to be “a key element for the rapidly-expanding DeFi ecosystem on OKC, offering a...
Finastra to Help Mechanics Cooperative Bank Provide Seamless Payments
Finastra announced that Mechanics Cooperative Bank, a Massachusetts-based financial institution with more than $645 million in assets, has selected Finastra Payments To Go “to introduce new business payments services and enhance the customer experience.”. The multi-rail payments hub “empowers Mechanics Cooperative Bank to leverage the strength of the cloud,...
Fiserv, Wedge Work Together to Offer Programmable Payments
Wedge and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) have partnered on programmable payments, according to a release. Wedge is an app-based service that offers a digital wallet and spending app, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and cash. Fiserv is a payments and transfers Fintech. Wedge will bring its services to the AppMarket from Fiserv...
Incoming House Financial Services Committee Chair Adds Financial Services Innovation Offices to Priorities
The incoming Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, Patrick McHenry, has issued a statement that he plans to add Financial Services Innovation Offices (FSIOs) back on the agenda. As the Republicans will take over the House in January after gaining the majority in the mid-terms, all of the...
Coinshares Trades on NASDAQ Stockholm
CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS)(OTCQX: CNSRF), a European digital asset platform, has listed its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. CoinShares was approved to trade its shares earlier this month with a prospectus published on December 14th. There was no capital raise with the listing of the shares. Currently, CoinShares trades at SEK 21.5/share (USD$ ~2.14). The shares previously traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
