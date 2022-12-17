GenesisAI is raising money on Netcapital as it aims to create an open marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. According to the offering page, GenesisAI is raising up to $3 million under Reg CF. Investors are receiving Class A Common Stock at a pre-money valuation of $204 million. As it stands today, the securities offering has raised $193,000 with a deadline in January. The offering was extended several weeks back. This is a side-by-side securities offering as GenesisAI is running a Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors at the same time. GenesisAI states that it previously raised $4.8 million from 4,200+ investors in both Reg CF and Reg D offerings.

20 HOURS AGO