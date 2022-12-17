ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arsonist that caused fatal fire sentenced to prison

MONTICELL0 – Mohammed Islam was sentenced to 15 years in state prison Monday for manslaughter after the arson he committed resulted in the connection of the death of Billy Steinberg, assistant chief in the Forestburgh Fire Department. Steinberg suffered a fatal heart attack during the fire January 15, 2022...
FORESTBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting

SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
SAUGERTIES, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FD Roosevelt High School teen that threatened violence at school given mental evaluation

HYDE PARK – Police Chief Robert Benson says that the 15-year-old FD Roosevelt High School student who was charged Sunday night with the misdemeanor of “Making a Threat of Mass Harm,” was quickly identified by Hyde Park Police, with the assistance of Hyde Park Central School District officials. The teenage boy was interviewed on Sunday with his parents present, by the Hyde Park Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) and detectives.
HYDE PARK, NY

