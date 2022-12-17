Read full article on original website
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
Police: Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV
Saugerties police have arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31 of Saugerties on December 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from someone's residence.
Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder
A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
After Saugerties party shooting, state troopers arrest Poughkeepsie man for illegal gun possession
State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.
Police: Town of Crawford building inspector pulled knife during inspection
Town police say John Calaca took brandished a knife at an official of the Bullville Fire Department during an inspection of the new firehouse.
Rangers, police respond to deceased hiker in Ulster County
Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker and two others with him.
Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Monticello Man Charged With Burglarizing Beer World Twice, Police Say
An area man was busted following an investigation into allegedly burglarizing Beer World twice last month. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 16, with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police. McMoore...
K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase Starts In Westchester: Police
Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in Northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 i…
Arsonist that caused fatal fire sentenced to prison
MONTICELL0 – Mohammed Islam was sentenced to 15 years in state prison Monday for manslaughter after the arson he committed resulted in the connection of the death of Billy Steinberg, assistant chief in the Forestburgh Fire Department. Steinberg suffered a fatal heart attack during the fire January 15, 2022...
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
15-year-old Hyde Park student charged with making threat of mass harm to high school
A Hyde Park student is now out of school and facing a charge of "making a threat of mass harm" after police say he threatened to injure students at FDR High School.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting
SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
Dump truck collides with SUV in Orange County, resulting in fire
Police say the truck, which was loaded with gravel, crashed into the SUV, which then slammed into a guardrail across the road.
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
Man Nabbed For Stabbing Grandfather in South Fallsburg, Police Say
An area man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandfather. The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Fallsburg. According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed and sought treatment at an urgent care facility in Monticello.
FD Roosevelt High School teen that threatened violence at school given mental evaluation
HYDE PARK – Police Chief Robert Benson says that the 15-year-old FD Roosevelt High School student who was charged Sunday night with the misdemeanor of “Making a Threat of Mass Harm,” was quickly identified by Hyde Park Police, with the assistance of Hyde Park Central School District officials. The teenage boy was interviewed on Sunday with his parents present, by the Hyde Park Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) and detectives.
Police: Shots fired outside Airbnb party in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an Airbnb in Ulster County.
