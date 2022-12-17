Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey.

They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home.

Five engines were on the scene, including one from Monterey Fire Department and another from CAL FIRE. Twenty total firefighters were fighting this fire, said Monterey County Regional Fire District.

Firefighters said the fire is now contained.

