SFGate
Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 55
“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very missed.” Frank Valentini, “General Hospital” executive producer, said in a statement.
SFGate
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
SFGate
DGA to Honor Sports Director Robert A. Fishman with Lifetime Achievement Award
CBS Sports director Robert A. Fishman will receive one of the DGA Awards’ highest honors, the lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in television direction, at the org’s annual event in February. Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter announced the kudo on Tuesday. Fishman is only...
SFGate
Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet for the fourth night of Hanukkah Sessions, along with collaborator and keyboardist Greg Kurstin. Sitting on a stool in front of a live audience at the Largo in Los Angeles, Violet sang Janis Ian’s iconic song, “At Seventeen.” The 1975 hit is described in the video caption as “one of the all-time classic coming-of-age anthems.”
SFGate
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
SFGate
That’s a Wrap: The Essential Mic Covers for Your Holiday Karaoke Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Can a mic cover really make you sound better at karaoke? As far as your vocal skills, that’s something you’ll still need to continuously work on to get great. But for reducing background noise, culling the spread of germs and bad breath between singers, cutting down on “pops”, and adding some color and style to your mic, these get the job done. Hosting your own holiday party this year? Here are the best karaoke mic covers you’ll need.
'Emily in Paris,' 'Yellowstone' and other TV sets you can stay over night
More travelers are booking trips inspired by movies and TV shows.
