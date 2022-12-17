Read full article on original website
Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
Community remembers homeless lives lost at ‘Longest Night of the year’ vigil
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States, that’s according to Homeless Deaths Count, a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure that the homeless population is not forgotten. For years shelters across the county have paused on Dec. 21, the...
Brazos Valley Blessings seek to help more families for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Christmas, Brazos Valley Blessings work hard to make sure every kid in the Brazos Valley has a present to open on Christmas Day. The organization is looking to gift the children all the way up to age 19. Brazos Valley Blessings Founder and President Amber...
More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday. City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze. The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will...
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to finish out Red Kettle Campaign
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even as colder weather hits the Brazos Valley, the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is working hard to raise funds for their Red Kettle Campaign. In years past, the Salvation Army normally sees most of their Red Kettle donations in the days leading up to Christmas. But this year, volunteers and donations appear to be down according to a press release from the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. The organization reports that Dec. 19 was their lowest fundraising day of the season so far.
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
Todd Mission VFD recieves nearly $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department will continue serving Grimes County and will now have access to safer equipment. Thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation they received a grant of $24,987 to purchase 19 new SCBA cylinders. The cylinders help firefighters breathe when entering burning structures and protect them from harmful toxins that can cause cancer.
‘Homes of dignity and stability’: Tiny Hope Village becomes a reality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, many people will turn to nonprofit organizations to find a place to stay safe and warm. But, there’s new hope that some in the community won’t have to do that. “We believe that homes are the solution...
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate. This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.
B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD to build dream home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - B/CS Habitat for Humanity has been working to build affordable homes for local families since the late 1980s. With help from Bryan ISD, the organization was able to raise the funds necessary to build a local family the home of their dreams. “The family of Ruth...
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.
Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
Treat of the Day: Waller County deputies handing out gift cards
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you get stopped by a Waller County deputy between now and Christmas, it might not be a ticket you’re getting. Deputies are handing out gift cards every day as a way to thank people for their continued support and appreciation plus, they say, it helps spread a little holiday cheer.
