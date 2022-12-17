BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.

BRYAN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO