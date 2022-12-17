Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
KBTX.com
Navasota police provide updates on recent shootings, drug crimes
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department on Tuesday provided updates to several recent cases including shots fired at a home on December 15th and stolen property found during a traffic stop on December 14th. The details are shared below.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check
A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan. All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the...
KBTX.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
KBTX.com
Concerns with leaving cars running as cold weather approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop, many people will begin to warm their cars up before leaving the house. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says not only can this be illegal if left alone, but it also leaves you vulnerable to theft. This can be avoided...
kwhi.com
‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED
A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Waller County deputies handing out gift cards
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you get stopped by a Waller County deputy between now and Christmas, it might not be a ticket you’re getting. Deputies are handing out gift cards every day as a way to thank people for their continued support and appreciation plus, they say, it helps spread a little holiday cheer.
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
News Channel 25
1 injured in Bryan shooting, investigation continues
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 900 block of West 17th Street. An unidentified person was taken to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel. The...
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
KBTX.com
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday. City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze. The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will...
Navasota Examiner
Cracked out, crack out
A naked man was reported walking and screaming in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 379 and Foster Street Wednesday, Dec. 14. Officers responded to the welfare check at approximately 10:30 p.m. and located 41-year-old Marcus Richardson of Navasota was under the influence of narcotics.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
