VTDigger
Arts education programs receive grants to support Vermont’s youngest to oldest
MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council has awarded 14 grants to support arts education programming for Vermont’s youngest to oldest learners. Seven Creative Aging grants were awarded to Vermont organizations to support skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement programs for older adults. A new initiative of the Arts Council, the grants provide up to $4,000 of support. A total of 29 proposals were received, which were reviewed in two rounds by an external panel.
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Dec. 18, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” looking back at Sen. Patrick Leahy’s legacy in Vermont politics. Plus, we sit down to talk with actor Luis Guzman about the Netflix show “Wednesday” and his role as Gomez Addams. He tells us about the Vermont connection to the hit series.
Rob Roper: Expand, don’t restrict, school choice options
If two years of Covid showed us anything, it is that parents need and deserve a multitude of educational options that they can choose from to meet their child’s and their family needs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: Expand, don’t restrict, school choice options.
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
VTDigger
PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center
PC Construction Begins Work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center. Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction joined PurposeEnergy on Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War
Don Luce wrote in a resignation letter: “We are finding it increasingly difficult to quietly pursue our main objective: helping the people of Vietnam. The war as it is presently being waged is self-defeating in approach.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War.
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
VTDigger
Go remote and help the people
Vermonters face unprecedented pressures from lack of resources, and it also affects our legislators, according to your recent article. My suggestion is to go completely remote. When Rick DeAngeles, one of the directors of the good Samaritan Haven shelter in Barre, pleaded for the extension of the transitional housing program, Rep. AnnePugh D-South Burlington, outgoing chair of the House Human Services Committee, asked him to make recommendations as to how to “split the baby.”
VTDigger
Conservation partners secure further protection of the Long Trail and surrounding corridor
WATERBURY, VT - The Green Mountain Club (GMC), Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) successfully conserved the Judevine Headwaters property in Johnson, Vermont. The 13-acre property is now owned and managed by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation as part of Long Trail State Forest. As an addition to Long Trail State Forest, the acquisition permanently protects a 100-foot stretch of the Long Trail, provides the opportunity to develop an off-road trailhead parking area, and enhances public access to the State Forest. This conservation project is the latest accomplishment of the Long Trail Protection Campaign, a collaborative partnership to permanently protect all 272 miles of the Long Trail in Vermont. This is the second property in the Johnson area recently protected by the partnership. In 2020, the partners conserved 160.7 acres in Johnson and Waterville, just north of the Judevine Headwaters property, as an addition to Long Trail State Forest.
Vermont’s pre-holiday Covid levels ‘low’ as national metrics continue to rise
Hospitalizations in the state remain elevated. Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and loved ones going into holiday gatherings. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s pre-holiday Covid levels ‘low’ as national metrics continue to rise.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Sandy Dooley: Ordinance or policy about encampment removal in South Burlington
Individuals who live in encampments are among the most vulnerable residents of our community. Any procedures the City Council adopts relative to removal of encampments should have the force of law. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sandy Dooley: Ordinance or policy about encampment removal in South Burlington .
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term
An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm
With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case
The original multimillion-dollar sum had been one of the largest employment-related verdicts in Vermont history. Read the story on VTDigger here: New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case.
WCAX
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
