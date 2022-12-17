WATERBURY, VT - The Green Mountain Club (GMC), Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) successfully conserved the Judevine Headwaters property in Johnson, Vermont. The 13-acre property is now owned and managed by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation as part of Long Trail State Forest. As an addition to Long Trail State Forest, the acquisition permanently protects a 100-foot stretch of the Long Trail, provides the opportunity to develop an off-road trailhead parking area, and enhances public access to the State Forest. This conservation project is the latest accomplishment of the Long Trail Protection Campaign, a collaborative partnership to permanently protect all 272 miles of the Long Trail in Vermont. This is the second property in the Johnson area recently protected by the partnership. In 2020, the partners conserved 160.7 acres in Johnson and Waterville, just north of the Judevine Headwaters property, as an addition to Long Trail State Forest.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO