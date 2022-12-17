Drake has high praise for SZA’s new album SOS, even though he reportedly missed out on a chance to be featured on the new project. The 6 God sat down for an extensive interview with the online casino Stake, of which Drizzy is a huge fan. In one segment of the interview, Drizzy was asked to share some new tunes he’s enjoyed in 2022 and took a moment to shout out SZA for her Billboard-topping new album SOS.

