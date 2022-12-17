Read full article on original website
Drake Praises SZA's 'SOS' Album - Despite Reportedly Missing Out On Feature
Drake has high praise for SZA’s new album SOS, even though he reportedly missed out on a chance to be featured on the new project. The 6 God sat down for an extensive interview with the online casino Stake, of which Drizzy is a huge fan. In one segment of the interview, Drizzy was asked to share some new tunes he’s enjoyed in 2022 and took a moment to shout out SZA for her Billboard-topping new album SOS.
Kendrick Lamar Wraps Up ‘Big Steppers’ Tour In New Zealand: ‘We Will Be Back'
Kendrick Lamar wrapped up his The Big Steppers Tour in New Zealand over the weekend but he’s not closing the door on hitting the road in the future. K. Dot went back-to-back at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 16 and December 17 to finish off the global tour, which consisted of 76 shows in 16 countries spanning three different continents.
Tyler, The Creator Lists Pusha T & Steve Lacy Among His Favorite Songs Of 2022
Tyler, The Creator has dropped his picks for the best songs of 2022, and Pusha T and Steve Lacy managed to land a spot on the eclectic list. On Tuesday (December 20), Tyler took to his Twitter with his list of best songs of the year and his choices covered various genres. Pusha T landed on the list for his collaborative effort with JAY-Z titled “Neck & Wrist” off It’s Almost Dry and Steve Lacy’s “Buttons” off Gemini Rights earned a spot.
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party
The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Pusha T No Longer President Of G.O.O.D. Music: '[Kanye's] Not Speaking to Me Now'
Pusha T has stepped down as the President of G.O.O.D. Music, seven years after he was appointed to the position at Kanye West’s esteemed label. In an interview with XXL, the It’s Almost Dry hitmaker confirmed he was no longer affiliated with Ye’s label, and said he’s distanced himself from the Yeezy mogul due to his recent torrent of hate speech and antisemitism.
Master P Extends Olive Branch To Romeo Miller After Social Media Feud
Master P has extended an olive branch to his son, Romeo Miller, following their public dispute. The No Limit Records founder and his 33-year-old son became embroiled in a social media spat over the weekend, stemming from Romeo appearing to call out his father for addressing the recent suicide of DJ/dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, yet allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles.
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Benzino Expresses Empathy For Master P Amidst Romeo Rift: ‘Keep It Private’
Benzino knows a thing or two about family issues, and he has some words of advice for Master P and his son Romeo Miller who aren’t on the same page at the moment. On Sunday (December 18), Benzino hopped on Twitter to give a message to Master P and Romeo about being celebrities and arguing in public. According to the former rapper, family issues should be kept private because no one wins otherwise.
Lyfe Jennings Claps Back At Mario For Reacting To Viral On-Stage Moment
Lyfe Jennings has responded to fellow R&B singer Mario, who seemed to jump into the conversation mocking Lyfe on social media following a recent performance. On Sunday (December 18) a fan shared video clips from an appearance by the singer on Saturday (December) 17, making it clear that he did not have the experience she was expecting.
Mary J. Blige Announces New BET Talk Show 'The Wine Down'
Mary J. Blige just landed a new deal with BET and first up on the slate is a talk show titled The Wine Down. According to a Deadline report on Tuesday (December 20), The Wine Down will feature Mary having “raw, provocative, insightful and real” conversations with “the hottest, most outspoken” celebs in their respective fields over wine. She’ll also executive produce.
Lil Durk Documents Aftermath Of Nasty Car Crash: 'Any Day Can Be Your Last'
Lil Durk looks to have been involved in a nasty car accident and documented the aftermath on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 18), the Chicago rap star shared a photo of a black SUV on its side in the middle of a road with pieces of the vehicle scattered on the ground nearby.
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
9th Wonder Reflects On His Producer Journey While Celebrating Fruity Loops 25th Anniversary
9th Wonder is celebrating the popular digital audio workstation program FL Studio (formerly FruityLoops) by looking back on his decorated career. On Sunday (December 18), the legendary producer took to his Instagram with a post celebrating the 25th anniversary of FL Studio. In his post, 9th shared a picture of the program’s user interface before going down memory lane and remembering his experiences with the software.
Dame Dash & Lucien Watson Say Their Film 'Stoned' Was Shot On Kanye West’s Ranch In A Week
Dame Dash is one of the most renowned creatives to emerge from Hip Hop. His contributions to the culture are undeniable from being a manager, record label owner and fashion trailblazer, to innovative entrepreneur and filmmaker. As a co-founder of the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records, he was behind the success of JAY-Z, State Property, Kanye West, The Diplomats, and so many others.
Common Makes Broadway Debut In 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
Common has made his Broadway debut in the show Between Riverside and Crazy, which opened in New York City on Monday (December 19). Between Riverside and Crazy follows an ex-cop and his paroled son as they try to keep ownership of their rent-controlled apartment in the Upper West Side. Common stars as the son Junior.
SZA Earns First No. 1 Album As 'SOS' Tops Billboard 200
SZA just achieved her first No. 1 album with the debut of her sophomore effort, SOS. According to HitsDailyDouble, the TDE songstress moved 315,000 album equivalent units of the LP in its first week. It also marks the biggest first-week streams ever for an R&B album according to Chart Data, with 404.58 million streams.
Drake, Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Among Artists With Highest First-Week Sales Of 2022
Drake, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have been commercial titans in the music industry for over a decade and they don’t appear to be slowing down in the album sales category anytime soon. According to Chart Data, Drizzy, Queen Bey and K. Dot hold three of the top six...
Swizz Beatz Remembers DMX On Late Rapper's 52nd Birthday: 'We Miss You Dog'
Swizz Beatz has paid tribute to the late DMX on what would’ve been the late rapper’s 52nd birthday. Swizz shared an Instagram slideshow on Sunday (December 18) featuring photos of him posing with the Ruff Ryders legend, as well as iconic images of X by himself. In the caption, the producer asked his followers to wish the Yonkers, New York native a happy birthday.
