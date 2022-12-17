ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

Transparency concerns surround Arizona desalination deal

PHOENIX — Arizona’s newly appointed board tasked with securing the state's water voted to move forward with non-binding exploration and possible discussions with Israeli desalination development company IDE technologies on Tuesday. But there were concerns from various stakeholders about the speed and transparency with which the deal had...
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts heading into Christmas

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. That puts us right near average for this time of year.
ABC 15 News

Utah family helps Santa by delivering letters to the North Pole

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Utah family is helping Santa Claus during his busiest time of year by delivering letters to Father Christmas from their North Salt Lake front yard. From shiny ornaments to glittering bows, it’s that time of year when halls are decked for the...
ABC 15 News

The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance

The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
