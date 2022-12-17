Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
ABC 15 News
Transparency concerns surround Arizona desalination deal
PHOENIX — Arizona’s newly appointed board tasked with securing the state's water voted to move forward with non-binding exploration and possible discussions with Israeli desalination development company IDE technologies on Tuesday. But there were concerns from various stakeholders about the speed and transparency with which the deal had...
ABC 15 News
Rusty Bowers focusing on art as he prepares to leave AZ's House of Representatives
Outgoing Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers has long been known as a political maverick. In the last two years, Bowers nearly single handily beat back every attempt by members of his caucus to throw out the results of the 2020 election. Bowers' refusal to back down led to his...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts heading into Christmas
PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. That puts us right near average for this time of year.
ABC 15 News
Utah family helps Santa by delivering letters to the North Pole
NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Utah family is helping Santa Claus during his busiest time of year by delivering letters to Father Christmas from their North Salt Lake front yard. From shiny ornaments to glittering bows, it’s that time of year when halls are decked for the...
ABC 15 News
The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance
The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
ABC 15 News
Hard Rock takes over operations of The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Hard Rock International officially began operating The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Monday. Hard Rock International paid $1.075 billion in cash for operating assets of The Mirage and entered into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc., which owns the real estate the casino sits on.
