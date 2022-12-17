Read full article on original website
Rick H
4d ago
Need to allow a few more teams into the playoffs. 50% is not enough. Should be 80%+ (or maybe every team.) Playoffs can last to August instead of only June.
Reply(2)
4
Related
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
Golf Digest
You won’t see a better NHL fight all season than Jonah Gadjovich and Dennis Gilbert chucking knucks on Sunday
It feels like it’s been awhile since we saw a proper hockey tilt. For years the art form has waned, as calls for its removal from the game on the grounds of player safety, penalty-box analytics, and general decorum have grown. It has held on, as stubborn as the lumbering enforcers who still practice its dark arts, but with each passing year, their ranks dwindle.
Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat
Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi has long been considered one of the best players in franchise history. On Wednesday night, the Swiss defenseman cemented himself as a Predators legend. Josi scored a goal and added an assist in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. These two points made him the team’s all-time leading scorer. […] The post Roman Josi cements Predators legacy with latest historic feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm
The Buffalo Sabres were set to host their division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a game featuring two of the game’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, an incoming bomb cyclone storm has other plans. The NHL announced on Wednesday that Friday’s matchup has been postponed. Buffalo and Tampa will now play on March 4. The league also […] The post Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
Another Boston fan favorite is on the way out of home
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
Former National League MVP Could Provide Red Sox Needed Outfield Depth
Should the Red Sox make a move?
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com
COACH ATTACKS OPPOSING PLAYER ON THE ICE AFTER BIG HIT TO HIS PLAYER
Some things, you simply do not do in sports. One of those is - as a coach - jumping onto the field of play (in this case, the ice) and physically engaging an opposing player. Cue this guy from Quebec, who jumped on the ice and attacked an opposing player who apparently threw a big hit, injuring one of his players. On one hand, gotta love a coach who stands up for his guys. On the other, you can't assault children; you just can't.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
College Basketball World Furious With Conference's Timeout Change
Not all changes are good changes. And on Tuesday, fans let the Ohio Valley Conference know that they didn't appreciate its latest alteration to timeouts. Per college hoops analyst Rocco Miller, "The OVC is implementing a fifth Media timeout during the second half of league games this season. Possibly will see a few other leagues do the same soon. 2nd Half Media Timeouts will occur at the 17, 14, 11, eight, and four-minute marks."
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 14