Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
WJHG-TV

Community responds to shelter’s call to action

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
WJHG-TV

Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
WJHG-TV

Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
WJHG-TV

Giving back this Christmas season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
WJHG-TV

Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year. Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration. “Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the...
WJHG-TV

Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures. Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that...
WJHG-TV

Local authorities warn parents to check kids’ online activity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local authorities are warning parents about internet safety when it comes to children. They said kids will be using online devices more during the holiday break. “Parents have got to be in those devices and they’ve got to see who their kids are talking to,”...
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
WJHG-TV

Snowbirds are flocking to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
WJHG-TV

Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WJHG-TV

Second night on Hanukkah celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here -- and Monday many locals gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Panama City Beach hosted a Hanukkah celebration at Pier Park lighting the second candle on the menorah. Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights....
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WMBB

Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
WKRG News 5

Niceville receives $700k to help rehab and rebuild homes

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A state program called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded $35 million in funds for 48 cities in Florida. Niceville is the only Okaloosa County city on that list with $700,000 to go to helping folks fix or rebuild their homes. Financial employee Tricia Greene said Niceville applied for the […]
WJHG-TV

Protecting Plant from Freezing Temperatures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be freezing temperatures this weekend so if you have a green thumb, there are some things to keep in mind. Experts say most plants in your landscape should be able to tolerate the temperatures, which could dip into the twenties. However, if you have sub-tropical, tropical and house plants make sure to take extra measures to protect them.
