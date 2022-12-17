MISSOURI— It may take you longer to go over the river and through the woods this Christmas holiday. But travelers won’t be the only ones out on area roads over the next few days. With the threat of a winter storm that could include accumulating snow and perhaps even ice, as well as bitterly cold temps, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would suggest people not go out at all, but with Christmas just days away, they know that won’t stop many motorists from hitting the open road anyway.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO