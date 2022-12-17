Read full article on original website
shadow hunter
4d ago
Every year , every Holliday , especially after thanksgiving people start getting angry. Drive crazy, domestic violence increases, Robberies increase, and suicide. Experience as a retired law enforcement officer. So, slow down, be aware, especially of those you think are happy and handling these times
fourstateshomepage.com
Highway Patrol warns against speed limit in wintry conditions
MISSOURI— It may take you longer to go over the river and through the woods this Christmas holiday. But travelers won’t be the only ones out on area roads over the next few days. With the threat of a winter storm that could include accumulating snow and perhaps even ice, as well as bitterly cold temps, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would suggest people not go out at all, but with Christmas just days away, they know that won’t stop many motorists from hitting the open road anyway.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
koamnewsnow.com
ODET and Joplin PD SWAT serve Narcotics Search Warrant in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, tipsters alerted us of a SWAT operation southeast of 20th and Main in Joplin. Commander Chad Allison of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) confirms they served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 S Virginia with the assistance of Joplin SWAT.
koamnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire on Zora closes roadway
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, reports of a commercial structure fire in the 1300 block of west Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded emergency. CJ Fire requested mutual aid from Webb City Fire and Joplin Fire.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
koamnewsnow.com
Police: Baxter Springs manhunt ends after armed suspect takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Police say the suspect of an attempted murder took his own life in Baxter Springs, Kansas after he was found in a closet after fleeing from deputies. Just after 4:00 p.m., Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of an assault. Officers...
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
kggfradio.com
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
KYTV
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jay woman gets deferred sentence in teen overdose case
JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax. Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea...
KYTV
Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – — On Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person being located in a vehicle on a parking lot located along the west side of that block. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject in the vehicle, who sustained what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
